Menendez playoff game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Menendez became the first area football team to forfeit a playoff game due to COVID-19 concerns on Tuesday, ending the Falcons’ best season in school history.

The Falcons (5-5) were scheduled to travel to Dunnellon (8-0) in Friday’s Region 2-5A semifinal. Instead, Menendez will end its season on the sidelines. The Falcons had more playoff wins this year than they had in their previous six trips combined.

Dunnellon will pick up a forfeit victory and await the winner of Friday’s game between Clay and Ocala Vanguard.

Allen De Vos, who coaches running backs at the school, posted a statement on Twitter about the decision.

“We made the difficult decision forfeit our semi-final game due to health related pandemic issues. Although a disappointing way to end our season, I’m choosing to be thankful. Thankful that we were able to play 10 games. Some teams didn’t play. We love these boys! #BeElite.”

It was the second game this season that the Falcons were forced to scrub due to health-related concerns. Menendez’s rivalry game against St. Augustine on Oct. 2 was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.