The Daytona 500 will have ‘limited fan capacity’

Add the Daytona 500 to the list of major sporting events making adjustments in light of the pandemic.

The Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday that the 63rd annual Daytona 500 will have limited fan capacity. Even though the grandstands won’t be packed, track representatives said the race will still have the “aura and atmosphere of the biggest event in motorsports.”

“While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on Fox,” Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway, said in a statement.

The 63rd Annual #DAYTONA500 will have limited fan capacity.



The grandstands may not look the same, but you can rest assured The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere of the biggest event in motorsports.



The annual race is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Ticket holders are encouraged to review their options for the race on the track’s website.