The Daytona 500 will have ‘limited fan capacity’

Staff, News4Jax

A general view of fans prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Add the Daytona 500 to the list of major sporting events making adjustments in light of the pandemic.

The Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday that the 63rd annual Daytona 500 will have limited fan capacity. Even though the grandstands won’t be packed, track representatives said the race will still have the “aura and atmosphere of the biggest event in motorsports.”

“While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on Fox,” Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway, said in a statement.

The annual race is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Ticket holders are encouraged to review their options for the race on the track’s website.

