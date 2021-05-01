Want a top prospect? Draft from the SEC, mainly Alabama

Images are displayed on stage of Christian Barmore, defensive tackle at Alabama, selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

From beginning to end, much like the first night, the second round of the NFL draft was all about the SEC.

And naturally, Alabama was a major place to go.

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell to Jacksonville and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Jets were the top two selections Friday night.

Finishing off the second round, it was Florida's Kyle Trask, the only quarterback taken — and he headed southwest to Tampa where Trask could wind up as Tom Brady's heir.

Trask was the sixth quarterback taken thus far. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting after a record-breaking season with the Gators.

Two more members of the national champion Crimson Tide went early: offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the MVP on that side of the ball in the national title game in January.

A dozen SEC players were chosen in the opening round, a record-tying six from ‘Bama. Then four of the first six guys to go in the second round were from that conference. By round’s end, 22 SEC players had been selected.

Campbell, a three-year starter, saw Bulldogs teammate Eric Stokes chosen in the first round by Green Bay. Campbell led Georgia with five pass breakups in 10 starts last season. He also had 29 tackles, including 2½ for loss, and an interception.

