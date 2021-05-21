Fleming Island baseball team rolls on to state championship game

Fleming Island is keeping the best baseball season in program history moving right along.

The Golden Eagles had no trouble in their state semifinal debut, topping Viera 6-0 on Friday afternoon in the Class 6A at CenturyLink Park in Fort Myers.

Fleming (25-5) will face either Valrico Bloomingdale or Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer on Saturday night at 7 for the state championship.

Not bad for a team that had never been this deep in the playoffs before this year.

Two-out doubles in the third inning by Aiden Mastantuno and Drew Homitz gave Fleming a 4-0 lead. Mastantuno and Homitz combined for five hits and all six RBI. Homitz‘s second double in the seventh added to the cushion.

And with ace Cody Carwile on the mound, that was as good as over.

He scattered six hits and struck out six across the distance.

Carwile (12-0) hadn’t given up more than two earned runs in a game in any of his 11 previous starts this season. Coach Grant Bigilin said earlier this week that he felt excellent if Fleming could put three runs on the board.

They did better than that.

The win marks the second team from Clay County to reach a baseball final this year.

St. Johns Country Day played for the Class 2A championship on Thursday, falling to Out-of-Door Academy, 5-3.