Former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell hired by Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has a new job in the NFL.

The Eagles hired Caldwell to their front office this week, giving him the title of personnel executive. The team said that “in his role as a Personnel Executive, Caldwell will contribute to the evaluation of the Eagles team, while also assisting with both the pro and college scouting process.”

Caldwell worked with the Ravens prior to the NFL draft before taking the job with Philadelphia.

His eight-year tenure in Jacksonville came to an abrupt end last November. Owner Shad Khan fired Caldwell after a 1-10 start. Jacksonville ultimately finished 1-15 and earned the No. 1 draft pick for the first time in franchise history.

Caldwell inherited a mess from the Gene Smith/Jack Del Rio/Mike Mularkey regime, but he didn’t exactly clean things up. Among the first-round picks of his include a list of reaches, busts and players who were dealt or cut.

Caldwell’s first-rounders: Luke Joeckel (No. 2 in 2013), Blake Bortles (No. 3 in 2014), Dante Fowler (No. 3 in 2015), Jalen Ramsey (No. 5 in 2016), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 in 2017), Taven Bryan (No. 29 in 2018), Josh Allen (No. 7 in 2019) and CJ Henderson (No. 9) and K’Lavon Chaisson (No. 20) last year.

During Caldwell’s eight seasons in Jacksonville, the Jaguars reached the playoffs one time and finished seven seasons with records under .500.