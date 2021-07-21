Jaguars announce open practice dates for fans

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Monday, June 14, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars announced six open practice dates for fans to watch the team at this year’s training camp.

Advanced registration is required for all attendees, and space is limited. Free tickets are available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp for season ticket members. The general public will have a chance to secure a seat beginning Friday, July 23.

Here are the 2021 Jaguars training camp open dates:

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30 – Season ticket members only

Saturday, July 31 – NFL Back Together Saturday

Friday, Aug. 6

Saturday, Aug. 7

Sunday, Aug. 8 – 2021 scrimmage presented by Florida Blue

As the team joins with the entire league to celebrate the NFL’s Back Together Saturday, fans will hear from head coach Urban Meyer. There will also be appearances by Jaguars Legends, Jaxson de Ville and members of the ROAR of the Jaguars.

For the scrimmage, advanced registration is required, as seats will be assigned in advance.

For all practice dates, gates open at 9 a.m., with practice scheduled to conclude around noon. Free parking is available in Lots P and J, and concessions, merchandise and restrooms will be available for all attendees.

Due to the NFL’s health and safety protocols, interactions between players and fans, including autographs, will not be permitted this year.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place and it is highly recommended for people who are not vaccinated to wear a face covering while attending practice.

For answers to more frequently asked questions about training camp, visit www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp.