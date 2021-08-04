Jaguars training camp ‘21: Meyer makes it easy to see who’s winning in camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are winners and losers!

Wednesday was the first winner and loser day of training camp. Urban Meyer makes it easy to keep track of who wins and who loses. The public address announcer during practice booms over the loudspeaker after each rep who won the drill.

The defense won the day. That is great news for Joe Cullen and the boys but not great news for that guy at quarterback.

Oh, Trevor. This has not been a good week for him. After throwing three interceptions on Monday, Lawrence has not had the huge rebound performance that fans would like to see.

During red zone drills, Lawrence went 4 for 7, not an awful performance, but also not anything to write home about. The worst part of the day for Lawrence was during the final period of practice. The team did situational 11-on-11 drills with 1:15 left on the game clock. Lawrence threw an interception in the middle of the field to Tre Herndon.

Ad

Again, this is not a time to panic. The team is putting Lawrence in tough situations so that he can have these growing pains now rather than during the season.

Even with the struggles, Lawrence still makes those wow throws. I have seen him squeeze the ball into tight windows between three defenders down the field. We can talk judgment on if he needed to force the ball between three defenders but you can’t knock the way Lawrence can spin the football. Let’s just be patient. I know that isn’t something that fans like to hear but patience is a key to this situation.

Notebook

• The QB battle may be over. Lawrence has now worked with the first-team offense for a few days in a row.

• The Jaguars defensive line is starting to take shape. Roy Robertson-Harris and Malcom Brown have been getting the first reps at end. With Davon Hamilton taking the top reps at the nose. That trio should be able to stop the run.

Ad

• It is starting to look like the pairing on the edge will Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot to start games. With K’Lavon Chassion sprinkled in during passing situations.

• Tyler Davis is probably the most athletic tight end on the roster. But he is a very raw player.

• Andrew Norwell missed a few reps towards the end of practice and then Ben Bartch took over for him at left guard.

• James O’Shaughnessy is still not practicing. Meyer said he has liked the run blocking he has seen from his tight ends but needs the group as a whole to create more separation. During 1 on 1′s against the safety group, the defense won the majority of the reps.

• Shaquill Griffin is going to be a great signing for the Jaguars. He has been locking down receivers during practice.

• At safety, the competition is between who will start opposite Rayshawn Jenkins. Josh Jones has been getting the top reps with Andre Cisco getting the second-team reps. … Jarrod Wilson worked with the third group on Wednesday.

Ad

• Laquon Treadwell has shown some nice hands throughout camp.

• Collin Johnson made two nice grabs during red zone drills. Johnson has had a quiet camp so far, but it is good to see him be able to use his size effectively in the red zone.

• Jihad Ward is getting reps at both outside linebacker and defensive end. His versatility will get him on the field a lot. Ward had some nice wins during 1 on 1′s.

• A national writer visiting camp this week mentioned that Meyer’s practices are the most organized he has ever seen around the league.

• CJ Henderson was on the field working his way back into condition from the Reserve/COVID list. Henderson just does not seem engaged to me. We will see if his attitude changes, but he looks like a guy just going through the motions.

• With Henderson out, the top cornerback trio looks like it has taken shape. Griffin, Sidney Jones and Tyson Campbell look to lock up the secondary spots for now. Campbell has been working in the nickel with Jones on the boundary.

Ad

• From what I have seen of the offense, I still expect two tight end sets to be a part of what they like to do. I expect Travis Etienne, James Robinson and Carlos Hyde to get their fair share of carries early.

• Robinson has looked very comfortable catching the ball.