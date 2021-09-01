Mostly Cloudy icon
Sports

Saints to host Packers in Jacksonville in Week 1

Sept. 12 game to be held at TIAA Bank Field

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: NFL
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Who Dat?

TIAA Bank Field will serve as the host for the Week 1 game between the Saints and Packers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the New OrleansTimes-Picayune first reported. The NFL has confirmed the move to the Associated Press.

The Saints were scheduled to host the game, but conditions after Ida made that not feasible to play at the Caesars Superdome. The facility itself didn’t sustain structural damage according to the Times-Picayune, but the city has suffered significant electrical damage in wake of Ida.

The city of Jacksonville confirmed to News4Jax they are in negotiations with the NFL about hosting the game.

“It could an exciting opportunity Jacksonville,” said Nikki Kimbleton, spokeswoman for Mayor Lenny Curry.

A spokeswoman for ASM Global, which manages TIAA Bank Field, said she was aware that it was a possibility.

The game will remain in its 4:25 p.m. time slot, according to the report. The Jaguars are on the road in Week 1 at Houston.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

