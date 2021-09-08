Local MLB update: JU’s Baumann makes debut; more big plays by Gamel

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Mike Baumann throws a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here’s the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Has been on a tear. Hitting .251 with 28 HR, 77 RBI, 66 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Is 9 for 26 this month with a pair of homers.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, Has logged an inning with a K since being called up last week.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Made his big league debut on Tuesday night and earned his first victory in the process. Is 1-0 with a K in 3.2 IP. He’s the 11th JU player in program history to appear in a MLB game.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-8 with 4.31 ERA, 98 Ks in 104.1 IP. Remains on 10-day injured list after being placed on it Aug. 25.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .249 with 35 runs scored, 6 HR, 21 RBI. Led big Pittsburgh win over Detroit on Tuesday night. And this catch against the Cubs on Sunday … my word, take a look.

BEN GAMEL JUST MADE THE CATCH OF THE YEAR!!! pic.twitter.com/Sag10v9ip8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 5, 2021

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .252 with 60 runs scored, 55 RBI and 16 HR.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 8.64 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.2 IP. Called up on Sept. 1 and optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 3.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .259 with 59 runs scored, 14 HR, 62 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Currently on injury rehab assignment in what has been a lost year filled with a surgery and injuries.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Was moved from 10-day to 60-day injured list late last week. Has been out since early July with elbow injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .227 with 34 runs scored, 10 HR, 28 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Placed on 7-day injured list with a concussion.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .209 with 38 runs scored, 12 HR, 33 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .271 with 68 runs scored, 4 HR, 44 RBI, 24 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Continued his sterling season and is 14-7 with 2.91 ERA, 159 Ks in 176 IP as his ERA continues to drop.