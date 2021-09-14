Gators Breakdown: Alabama “a good measuring stick” for Florida

The Gators will find out a lot about themselves vs Alabama

The game Gator Nation has been waiting for is here as the Gators host Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday. Dan Mullen says this game is a good “measuring stick” for this team at this point of the season.

David Waters and Will Miles take a look at the magnitude of the biggest game in The Swamp in years. Also, the two dive into Anthony Richardson’s status for the game and other storylines surrounding the team ahead of the big matchup.

