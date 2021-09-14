News4Jax Super 10: Changes all over in 1st rankings shakeup of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Super 10

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (3-0), Class 2A

Last week: d. Zarephath Academy, 55-8.

This week: vs. Clearwater International Academy (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Coach Verlon Dorminey heads to picking up his 300th career win this week before the schedule jumps up considerably.

2 (2) Bolles (3-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. (10) St. Augustine, 32-27.

This week: at Fernandina Beach (0-3).

Notable: Bolles has two high quality wins so far, including a rout of then No. 5 Columbia (34-7) and a tight win over No. 10 St. Augustine last week. Next week, it’s University Christian followed by No. 1 Trinity on Oct. 1.

3. (4) Riverside (3-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Ribault, 34-8.

This week: at Orange Park (1-2)*.

Notable: The Generals are chopping teams up with defense. They’ve given up just 18 points all season and no more than eight in a game. Their first significant test comes on Oct. 8 against Columbia. The Tigers are probably the first team on the schedule that can test Riverside.

4. (3) Bartram Trail (2-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Tallahassee Lincoln, 37-31.

This week: at Mandarin (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Bears had a soft landing this week following their first loss. Call it the perfect storm where the teams immediately behind them lost. Bartram’s district opener is at the Corral.

5. (NR) Creekside (3-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Fleming Island, 26-0.

This week: at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The big jump of the week belongs to the Knights, who dominated Fleming Island for just their second win in that series. Their district opener comes this week against the struggling Saints.

6. (7) Raines (1-1), Class 5A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Jackson (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings were off and jumped a spot. Interesting game against the Tigers, who shut down Fletcher last week. Expect a solid defensive battle in this one.

7. (9) Baker County (2-1), Class 5A

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 26-7.

This week: vs. Paxon (1-2)*.

Notable: Wildcats rebounded on defense after a tough Week 2 loss to Viera. District play begins against the Golden Eagles before a big game next week against Mandarin.

8. (NR) Columbia (2-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. (9) Oakleaf, 27-23.

This week: vs. Englewood (1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Tigers move back in to the Super 10 after going on the road and knocking off previous No. 5 Oakleaf. District play begins for Columbia, which gets a warmup this week before a showdown against No. 2 Trinity Christian in Week 5.

9. (5) Oakleaf (2-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to (8) Columbia, 27-23.

This week: at Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Knights came back down to earth after a comeback win over Miami Carol City a week earlier. Tough game this week on the road against the Wildcats.

10. (10) St. Augustine (1-1), Class 6A

Last week: lost to (2) Bolles, 32-27.

This week: at Middleburg (3-0)*.

Notable: The Yellow Jackets played tough in a loss to the Bulldogs and hang on to the final Super 10 spot this week. They open district play against a refocused Broncos team that’s off to its best start in more than a decade.

Dropped out

Clay (1-1, Class 5A); University Christian (2-1, Class 2A).

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (2-1, Class 7A); Baldwin (1-0, Class 3A); Clay (1-1, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (2-0, Class 8A); Middleburg (3-0, Class 6A); Parker (2-1, Class 5A); Suwannee (2-0, Class 5A); University Christian (2-1, Class 2A); White (1-0, Class 5A).

The schedule

Friday, Sept. 17, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Baldwin (1-0) at West Nassau (0-2)

Bartram Trail (2-1) at Mandarin (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2)

Bolles (3-0) at Fernandina Beach (0-3)

Christ’s Church (3-0) at Wolfson (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater Academy International (3-0) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Cocoa Beach (0-2) at North Florida Educational (1-1)

Creekside (3-0) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Crescent City (2-1) at Trenton (1-2)

St. Joseph (0-2) at Deltona Trinity Christian (0-2)

Eagle’s View (2-0) at St. Edward’s (1-0)

Englewood (1-2) at Columbia (2-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Fletcher (0-3) at Fleming Island (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville (2-1) at Matanzas (1-2)*

Gainesville Eastside (0-2) at Menendez (1-2)*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (1-1) at Union County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (3-0) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)

Holy Trinity (2-0) at Interlachen (0-2)

Keystone Heights (3-0) at Umatilla (0-3)

Nease (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-2) at Baker County (2-1)*

Ponte Vedra (1-2) at First Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Raines (1-1) at Jackson (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-1) at Clay (1-1)

Riverside (3-0) at Orange Park (1-2)*

St. Augustine (1-1) at Middleburg (3-0)*

Sanford Seminole (3-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0)*

Santa Fe (1-2) at Fort White (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Providence (1-2)

Suwannee (2-0) at White (1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Tocoi Creek (0-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-0)

University Christian (2-1) at Bradford (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-1) at Ribault (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at West Oaks Academy (0-3), 6 p.m.

Yulee (2-1) at Parker (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Branford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka.

Week 5 Georgia

All games 7:30 p.m.; region game indicated by an *

Brunswick (3-0) at Islands (1-2)*

Coffee (3-0) at Glynn Academy (1-1-1)

Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1)

Pierce County (2-1) at Clinch County (1-2)*

Tiftarea (2-1) at Charlton County (3-0)

Ware County (3-0) at Bainbridge (1-2)