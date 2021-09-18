High school football ‘21: All the Week 4 scores; Dorminey hits milestone with OT win

Riverside Generals conquering the field against the Orange Park Raiders 41-9 during Week 4's Football Friday Highlights, part 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – District play began for many teams in the area on Friday night, and Trinity Christian’s Verlon Dorminey reached a coaching milestone in one of the wild games of the season.

Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and let’s start off with the big news.

Trinity held off Clearwater Academy International, 53-50 in overtime on Friday night, giving Dorminey career win No. 300. He’s just the seventh coach in state history to reach that milestone.

Here’s how that game finished:

4 hours, 103 points, 2 heavyweight teams, and 300 wins for Coach Verlon Dorminey! Here is the final play in overtime between @TCAJAX vs. Clearwater Academy International. @AthleticsTca @CFreemanJAX @JustinBarneyTV pic.twitter.com/rfzJPPkBde — Joel Milligan (@brojoe) September 18, 2021

Week 4, Florida

Friday’s results; * indicates district game

Baker County 42, Paxon 7*

Baldwin 21, West Nassau 13

Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8*

Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0

Bishop Snyder 32, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Bolles 49, Fernandina Beach 18

Branford 32, Zarephath Academy 24

Camden County 50, Oakleaf 6

Clay 34, Ridgeview 0

Columbia 41, Englewood 18

Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16*

Crescent City 47, Trenton 41

Deltona Trinity Christian 7, St. Joseph 6

Fletcher 17, Fleming Island 14

Fort White 28, Santa Fe 15

Gainesville 57, Matanzas 16*

Hilliard (3-0) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0), postponed until Monday

Holy Trinity 27, Interlachen 16

Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13

Menendez 41, Gainesville Eastside 7*

Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14*

North Florida Educational 48, Cocoa Beach 0

Parker 14, Yulee 13

Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7*

Providence 37, Stanton 7

Raines 31, Jackson 14

Ribault 27, Westside 0*

Riverside 41, Orange Park 9*

St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37*

St. Edward’s 13, Eagle’s View 12

Sanford Seminole 27, Flagler Palm Coast 3*

Trinity Christian 53, Clearwater Academy International 50, OT

Union County 28, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 13

University Christian 27, Bradford 20

West Oaks Academy 40, Young Kids in Motion 0

White 40, Suwannee 24*

Wolfson 14, Christ’s Church 6

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka.

Game of the week: Camden County 50, Oakleaf 6

Play of the night: St. Augustine’s Trevon Dirden

All star of the night: Camden County’s Deonte Cole

Highlights, Part 1: Raines-Jackson; Nease-Atlantic Coast; Wolfson-Christ’s Church

Highlights, Part 2: Creekside-Sandalwood; Parker-Yulee; St. Augustine-Middleburg; Orange Park-Riverside

Highlights, Part 3: Bishop Kenny-Tocoi Creek; Trinity Christian-Clearwater Academy

Recapping the Super 10

Week 5, Georgia

Friday’s results; * indicates region game

Brunswick 41, Islands 6

Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0

Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13*

Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14

Ware County 42, Bainbridge 15

Week 5, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 23, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Creekside (4-0) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-3)

Friday, Sept. 24

Bartram Trail (3-1) at St. Augustine (2-1)

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (0-3)

Branford (3-0) at Fort White (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (3-1) at Mount Dora (0-3)

Clearwater Academy (3-1) at Raines (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-1) at Providence (2-2)

Eagle’s View (2-1) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0)

Fernandina Beach (0-4) at Wolfson (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-4, 0-1) at White (2-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-2)

Harvest Community (0-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Hilliard (3-0) at Crescent City (3-1)

Interlachen (0-3) at Keystone Heights (4-0)

Jackson (2-2) at Riverside (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Charter (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-3)

Mandarin (1-3) at Baker County (3-1)

Nease (3-1) at Yulee (2-2)

Newberry (2-2) at Palatka (1-1)

North Florida Educational (2-1) at Munroe (4-0)

Oakleaf (2-2) at Clay (2-1)

Orange Park (1-3) at Matanzas (1-3)

Paxon (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0)

Ponte Vedra (2-2) at Menendez (2-2)

Ribault (1-3) at Sandalwood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

St. Edward’s (2-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)

Spruce Creek (4-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-1)

Stanton (0-4) at Parker (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (2-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (4-0) at Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-0) at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (3-1) at Bolles (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-2) at Englewood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Episcopal (2-1)

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 6, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 24, all games 7:30 p.m., region games indicated by an *

Camden County (4-1) at Coffee (4-0)

Clinch County (1-3, 0-1) at Charlton County (4-0, 0-0)*

Fitzgerald (3-1) at Pierce County (3-1)

Glynn Academy (1-2-1, 0-1) vs. Brunswick (4-0, 0-0)*

Ware County (4-0) at Benedictine (2-2)