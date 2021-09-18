High school football ‘21: All the Week 4 scores; Dorminey hits milestone with OT win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – District play began for many teams in the area on Friday night, and Trinity Christian’s Verlon Dorminey reached a coaching milestone in one of the wild games of the season.
Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and let’s start off with the big news.
Trinity held off Clearwater Academy International, 53-50 in overtime on Friday night, giving Dorminey career win No. 300. He’s just the seventh coach in state history to reach that milestone.
Here’s how that game finished:
4 hours, 103 points, 2 heavyweight teams, and 300 wins for Coach Verlon Dorminey! Here is the final play in overtime between @TCAJAX vs. Clearwater Academy International. @AthleticsTca @CFreemanJAX @JustinBarneyTV pic.twitter.com/rfzJPPkBde— Joel Milligan (@brojoe) September 18, 2021
Week 4, Florida
Friday’s results; * indicates district game
Baker County 42, Paxon 7*
Baldwin 21, West Nassau 13
Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8*
Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0
Bishop Snyder 32, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Bolles 49, Fernandina Beach 18
Branford 32, Zarephath Academy 24
Camden County 50, Oakleaf 6
Clay 34, Ridgeview 0
Columbia 41, Englewood 18
Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16*
Crescent City 47, Trenton 41
Deltona Trinity Christian 7, St. Joseph 6
Fletcher 17, Fleming Island 14
Fort White 28, Santa Fe 15
Gainesville 57, Matanzas 16*
Hilliard (3-0) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0), postponed until Monday
Holy Trinity 27, Interlachen 16
Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13
Menendez 41, Gainesville Eastside 7*
Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14*
North Florida Educational 48, Cocoa Beach 0
Parker 14, Yulee 13
Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7*
Providence 37, Stanton 7
Raines 31, Jackson 14
Ribault 27, Westside 0*
Riverside 41, Orange Park 9*
St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37*
St. Edward’s 13, Eagle’s View 12
Sanford Seminole 27, Flagler Palm Coast 3*
Trinity Christian 53, Clearwater Academy International 50, OT
Union County 28, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 13
University Christian 27, Bradford 20
West Oaks Academy 40, Young Kids in Motion 0
White 40, Suwannee 24*
Wolfson 14, Christ’s Church 6
Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka.
Game of the week: Camden County 50, Oakleaf 6
Play of the night: St. Augustine’s Trevon Dirden
All star of the night: Camden County’s Deonte Cole
Highlights, Part 1: Raines-Jackson; Nease-Atlantic Coast; Wolfson-Christ’s Church
Highlights, Part 2: Creekside-Sandalwood; Parker-Yulee; St. Augustine-Middleburg; Orange Park-Riverside
Highlights, Part 3: Bishop Kenny-Tocoi Creek; Trinity Christian-Clearwater Academy
Week 5, Georgia
Friday’s results; * indicates region game
Brunswick 41, Islands 6
Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0
Camden County 50, Oakleaf 6
Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13*
Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14
Ware County 42, Bainbridge 15
Week 5, Florida
Thursday, Sept. 23, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated
Creekside (4-0) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-3)
Friday, Sept. 24
Bartram Trail (3-1) at St. Augustine (2-1)
Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (0-3)
Branford (3-0) at Fort White (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Christ’s Church (3-1) at Mount Dora (0-3)
Clearwater Academy (3-1) at Raines (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-1) at Providence (2-2)
Eagle’s View (2-1) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0)
Fernandina Beach (0-4) at Wolfson (1-3), 6:30 p.m.
First Coast (0-4, 0-1) at White (2-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Fleming Island (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-2)
Harvest Community (0-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)
Hilliard (3-0) at Crescent City (3-1)
Interlachen (0-3) at Keystone Heights (4-0)
Jackson (2-2) at Riverside (4-0), 6:30 p.m.
Legacy Charter (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-3)
Mandarin (1-3) at Baker County (3-1)
Nease (3-1) at Yulee (2-2)
Newberry (2-2) at Palatka (1-1)
North Florida Educational (2-1) at Munroe (4-0)
Oakleaf (2-2) at Clay (2-1)
Orange Park (1-3) at Matanzas (1-3)
Paxon (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0)
Ponte Vedra (2-2) at Menendez (2-2)
Ribault (1-3) at Sandalwood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.
St. Edward’s (2-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)
Spruce Creek (4-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-1)
Stanton (0-4) at Parker (3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Suwannee (2-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian (4-0) at Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Union County (3-0) at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian (3-1) at Bolles (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Westside (1-2) at Englewood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.
Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Episcopal (2-1)
Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.
Week 6, Georgia
Friday, Sept. 24, all games 7:30 p.m., region games indicated by an *
Camden County (4-1) at Coffee (4-0)
Clinch County (1-3, 0-1) at Charlton County (4-0, 0-0)*
Fitzgerald (3-1) at Pierce County (3-1)
Glynn Academy (1-2-1, 0-1) vs. Brunswick (4-0, 0-0)*
Ware County (4-0) at Benedictine (2-2)