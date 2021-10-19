News4Jax Super 10: Bartram Trail moves up, University Christian back in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Super 10 rankings

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bolles (6-0), Class 4A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1).

Notable: After two weeks without football, the Bulldogs are back in action. It’s a tough one. Buchholz is a perennial thorn in the side of area teams.

2. (3) Bartram Trail (6-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Creekside, 16-13.

This week: at Oakleaf (4-3, 1-1)*.

Notable: The Bears just keep finding ways to win. K Liam Padron has been the answer the past two weeks, kicking Bartram past Ponte Vedra in Week 7 and a district rival Creekside last week. A win over Oakleaf (and a Sandalwood loss to Mandarin) will give Bartram the District 1-8A crown.

3. (2) Trinity Christian (6-2), Class 2A

Last week: lost to Tallahassee Florida High, 31-17.

Ad

This week: vs. Riverside (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors dropped another game to a tough opponent, and one they starched last year. Mission remains the same for Trinity — stay healthy for a deep playoff run. Very tough matchup Friday against the Generals.

4. (5) Columbia (6-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Orange Park, 42-14*.

This week: at Madison County (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers wrapped up the District 3-6A title last week. That means they’ll earn one of the top four seeds in Region 1-6A play. They’ve got two very difficult opponents to close with, including a trip to Boot Hill to face the Cowboys this week.

5. (4) Riverside (6-1), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Trinity Christian (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals look to bounce back after a Week 7 loss to Columbia. They don’t have a chance to win the district anymore, but a win here will certainly help their RPI case for the playoffs.

Ad

6. (6) St. Augustine (5-2), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Matanzas (3-5, 1-2)*.

Notable: The Yellow Jackets remain on pace to face Gainesville for the District 4-6A title next week. They just can’t afford a slip-up along the way.

7. (9) Raines (5-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Yulee, 25-6.

This week: at Ribault (1-7, 0-2), 2 p.m.*

Notable: The Vikings wrapped up the District 3-5A championship with a win (and a Ribault loss) last week. They’ll play in the 52nd Northwest Classic this week and try to keep their biggest rival reeling.

8. (7) Baker County (5-2), Class 5A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. White (5-1, 3-0)*.

Notable: Game of the season for the Wildcats, who can take a big step toward winning the District 2-5A title by beating the Commanders. A win (and a loss by Suwannee to Bishop Kenny) would give Baker County the district crown.

9. (NR) University Christian (5-2), Class 2A

Last week: d. Foundation Academy, 41-13.

This week: at Parker (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Christians are back in the Super 10 after back-to-back wins. They’ve got a tough, all-local closing stretch, starting with the physical defense of Parker on Friday night.

Ad

10. (8) Creekside (6-2), Class 8A

Last week: lost to (2) Bartram Trail, 16-13*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Knights are in gut-check mode. They’ve lost back-to-back games after a program-best start and need a miracle to win the district championship. Creekside stays in ahead of surging Fletcher and Mandarin, two teams that no one wants to face right now.

Dropped out

Nease (5-3, Class 7A).

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (4-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-2, Class 5A); Clay (5-2, Class 5A); Fleming Island (4-3, Class 7A); Fletcher (4-3, Class 7A); Hilliard (7-0, Class 1A); Jackson (5-3, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (7-0, Class 4A); Mandarin (4-4, Class 8A); Nease (5-3, Class 7A); Oakleaf (4-3, Class 8A); Union County (7-0, Class 1A); White (5-1, Class 5A).

Week 9 Florida

Friday, Oct. 22, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Ad

Atlantic Coast (4-3, 1-2) at Fleming Island (4-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Baldwin (4-2) at Paxon (1-6), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (6-1, 2-0) at Oakleaf (4-3, 1-1)*

Bolles (6-0) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1)

Bradford (3-4) at Yulee (3-4)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Branford (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Columbia (6-2) at Madison County (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View (6-1) at Faith Christian (2-4)

Fernandina Beach (2-6) at Englewood (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-7, 0-3) at Fletcher (4-3, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4, 0-3) at DeLand (3-2, 0-2)*

Interlachen (3-4) at Chiefland (6-0)

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-3) at Fort White (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (7-0) at Taylor Pierson (2-3)

Mandarin (4-4, 1-2) at Sandalwood (2-5, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Matanzas (3-5, 1-2) at St. Augustine (4-2, 2-0)*

Menendez (3-4, 1-1) at North Marion (4-3, 2-0)*

Middleburg (4-3) at Clay (5-2)

North Florida Educational (3-4) at Harvest (2-4)

Ad

Orange Park (2-5, 0-2) at Westside (1-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Palatka (1-5, 0-2) at Gainesville Eastside (0-7, 0-3)*

Providence (3-4) at Episcopal (5-2)

Ridgeview (1-6, 0-2) at Gainesville (5-2, 2-0)*

Riverside (6-1) at Trinity Christian (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Seffner Christian (3-3) at St. Joseph (1-5)

Stanton (0-7) at Mayo Lafayette (5-1)

Suwannee (4-4, 1-1) at Bishop Kenny (4-2, 0-2)*

Tocoi Creek (1-4) at Umatilla (4-3)

Trenton (3-4) at Hilliard (7-0)

Union County (7-0) at Santa Fe (0-7)

University Christian (5-2) at Parker (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

West Nassau (3-3) at Titusville Astronaut (1-5)

White (5-1, 3-0) at Baker County (5-2, 2-0)*

Wolfson (2-5) at Crescent City (4-3)

Young Kids in Motion (2-5) at Orangewood Christian (4-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Raines (5-2, 2-0) at Ribault (1-7, 0-2), 2 p.m.*

Off: Bishop Snyder, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Jackson, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Zarephath Academy.

Week 10 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 22, all games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Ad

Camden County (4-4, 0-1) at Tift County (5-3, 0-2)*

Glynn Academy (3-4, 2-2) at Richmond Hill (2-5, 2-2)*

Irwin County (5-2, 3-0) at Charlton County (5-2, 1-2)*

Pierce County (5-2, 1-0) at Long County (4-4, 1-1)*

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.