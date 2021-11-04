Bolles leads the way as state swimming championships arrive

The high school state swimming and diving championships begin Friday and Saturday in Stuart. (Photo by Jim Sugar/Corbis via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first of two weeks of high school state swimming championships arrive on Friday.

The Class 2A state championship at Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart begins at 9 a.m. On Saturday, it’s the Class 1A state championship where both Bolles teams will look to continue their dominance in the pool. The Bulldogs boys have won 33 straight state titles, a national record. The Bolles girls have won 30 in a row.

In the Class 2A field, divers Elisha Dees of White and Stanton’s Rylie Darkatsh are state championship hopefuls. They enter as top seeds in their event.

In Class 1A, Bolles has four top seeds on the girls side, including Manita Sathianchokwisan in the 50 and 100 free and Megan McGrath in the 200 free. The Bulldogs also have the top-seeded 200 free relay team.

The Bolles boys have seven top seeds, including reigning All-News4Jax swimmer of the year Andres Dupont Cabrera in the 100 and 200 free events.

The Class 4A and 3A state championships are next Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Local state swimming qualifiers

Class 2A

Girls

200 medley relay: 4. Bishop Kenny; 10. Stanton.

200 free: 8. Maria Candelora (Kenny); 12. Gwyneth Sturm (Stanton); 15. Brinkley Watson (Paxon); 19. Brianna O’Neill (Tocoi Creek); 22. Emily Pritchard (Stanton).

200 IM: 5. Isabella Marim (Stanton); 8. Rachel Howard (Kenny); 16. Audrey Sturm (Stanton).

50 free: 23. Neriah Giedrys (Fernandina Beach).

Diving: 1. Rylie Darkatsh (Stanton); 8. Brianna McMillan (Kenny); 19. Julia Adamczyk (Stanton); 21. Olivia Scioscia (Stanton); 24. Leighton Yates (Stanton).

100 fly: 6. Rachel Howard (Kenny).

100 free: 7. Brinkley Watson (Paxon); 9. Brianna O’Neill (Tocoi Creek); 22 Madelyn Derringe (Matanzas); 24. Talley Gettemy (Kenny).

500 free: 11. Gwyneth Sturm (Stanton).

200 free relay: 3. Bishop Kenny.

100 back. 22: Jamy Ash (Baker County).

100 breast: 5. Isabella Marim (Stanton); 14. Maria Candelora (Kenny); 16. Neriah Giedrys (Fernandina Beach).

400 free relay: 7. Stanton.

Boys

200 medley relay: 2. Bishop Kenny; 4. Stanton; 14. Tocoi Creek.

200 free: 6. Brody Singley (West Nassau); 9. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny); 12. Alexander Kim (Tocoi Creek); 13. Cameron Watson (Paxon); 14. Graham Evans (Kenny); 18. Ryan McAnallen (Menendez).

200 IM: 2. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton); 3. Zachary Jones (Kenny); 9. Andrew Davis (Kenny); 11. Evan Larson (Kenny); 16. Dylan Matthews (Tocoi Creek); 17. Mitchell Chao (Stanton).

50 free: 13. Noah Straley (Kenny); 15. Sam Grant (Stanton); 20. Peyton Slaughter (Suwannee); 22. Barrie Snyder (Kenny).

Diving: 1. Elisha Dees (White); 17. Andrew Swiercek (Stanton).

100 fly: 6. Joseph Brownell (Kenny); 10. Zachary Jones (Kenny); 13. Alexander Kim (Tocoi Creek); 19. Ramsey Walker (Fernandina Beach); 22. Kole Robertson (Yulee).

100 free: 12. Cameron Watson (Paxon); 21. Barrie Snyder (Kenny).

500 free: 2. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton); 3. Brody Singley (West Nassau); 6. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny); 9. Graham Evans (Kenny); 20. Samuel Cosby (Stanton).

200 free relay: 4. Bishop Kenny; 12. Paxon; 14. Palatka.

100 back: 6. Evan Larson (Kenny); 9. Dylan Matthews (Tocoi Creek); 9. Ryan McAnallen (Menendez); 19. Peyton Slaughter (Suwannee); 23. Raymond Johnson (Tocoi Creek).

100 breast: 10. Andrew Davis (Kenny); 16. Mitchell Chao (Stanton).

400 free relay: 7. Stanton; 15. Tocoi Creek.

Class 1A

Girls

200 medley relay: 4. Bolles; 10. Episcopal.

200 freestyle: 1. Megan McGrath (Bolles); 9. Kate Anderson (Bolles); 15. Avery Lambert (Bolles); 19. Sophie Benkusky (Bolles).

200 IM: 4. Alexandra Breuer (Bolles); 7. Savannah Branon (Episcopal); 10. Lila Higgo (Bolles); 15. Ashley Zapata (Bolles).

50 free: 1. Manita Sathianchokwisan (Bolles); 6. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles); 9. Sabrina Lyn (Bolles); 12. Allie Alton (Episcopal); 13. Alexandra Zorn (Bolles).

100 breast: 4. Jessica Strong (Bolles); 8. Alexandra Breuer (Bolles); 10. Savannah Branon (Episcopal); 14. Ashley Zapata (Bolles); 20. Sophia Joos (Bolles).

Diving: 4. Haley Adams (Christ’s Church); 7. Laurel Coppedge (Episcopal); 12. Alexiya Downer (Bolles); 13. Haley Aschenbrenner (Christ’s Church).

100 fly: 3. Megan McGrath (Bolles); 4. Aubrey Finn (Episcopal); 5. Sabrina Lyn (Bolles); 11. Julia Murphy (Bolles); 12. Kathryn Ford (Bolles); 21. Emma Gustafson (Providence).

100 free: 1. Manita Sathianchokwisan (Bolles); 6. Alexandra Zorn (Bolles); 11. Sophie Benkusky (Bolles); 18. Allie Alton (Episcopal); 22. Yasmeen Ibrahim (Bolles).

500 free: 5. Kate Anderson (Bolles); 8. Avery Lambert (Bolles); 10. Ella Gotham (Bolles); 15. Neala Klein (Bolles).

200 free relay: 1. Bolles; 6. Episcopal; 9. Wolfson.

100 back: 7. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles); 8. Lila Higgo (Bolles); 11. Aubrey Finn (Episcopal); 14. Ella Gotham (Bolles); 22. Emma Gustafson (Providence).

400 free relay: 3. Bolles; 14. Wolfson.

Boys

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles; 13. Wolfson; 14. Providence; 15. Episcopal.

200 freestyle: 1. Andres Dupont Cabrera (Bolles); 3. Kayden Lancaster (Bolles); 8. Seth Tolentino (Bolles); 9. Guido Neto (Bolles); 19. Thomas Frost (Snyder); 21. Jackson Berzsenyi (Wolfson).

200 IM: 2. Tomohiro Nozaki (Bolles); 3. Carter Lancaster (Bolles); 6. Aidan Paro (Bolles); 11. Ralph Weakland (Episcopal).

50 free: 3. Miguel Rojas Newman (Bolles); 4. William Heck (Bolles); 5. Ethan Maloney (Bolles); 6. Tucker Peterson (Bolles); 14. Daniel Pletenets (Florida Deaf); 16. Nicolaas Parnell (Wolfson).

Diving: 7. Max Shaver (Episcopal).

100 fly: 1. Miguel Rojas Newman (Bolles); 4. Martin Espernberger (Bolles); 14. Kaan Orhan (Bolles); 15. Andrew Heck (Bolles); 17. Ralph Weakland (Episcopal); 19. Carson Moran (Providence); 24. Ethan Nguyen (Providence).

100 free: 1. Andres Dupont Cabrera (Bolles); 5. Harrison Herrera (Bolles); 7. Anthony Whittall (Bolles); 8. David Walton (Bolles).

500 free: 1. Kayden Lancaster (Bolles); 4. Victor Derami (Bolles); 5. Guido Neto (Bolles); 10. Bingxiang Qin (Bolles); 11. Thomas Frost (Snyder); 22. Ty Oliver (Oliver).

200 free relay: 1. Bolles; 11. Wolfson.

100 back: 2. Carter Lancaster (Bolles); 7. Louis Body VI (Bolles); 8. Tucker Peterson (Bolles); 14. James Bowen (Bolles); 17. Carson Moran (Providence).

100 breast: 1. William Heck (Bolles); 2. Harrison Herrera (Bolles); 5. Ethan Maloney (Bolles); 8. Tomohiro Nozaki (Bolles); 12. Daniel Pletenets (Florida Deaf); 14. Nicolaas Parnell (Wolfson).

400 free relay: 1. Bolles; 13. Episcopal; 16. Providence.