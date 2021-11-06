Friday’s football scoreboard and final records for area teams

Bolles RB Kade Frew scores a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against St Augustine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is finished. Friday night wrapped up the regular season.

The playoffs begin next week. Brackets and final RPI standings will be released on Sunday.

A glance at the Week 11 scores and how every team finished the regular season.

Week 11 Florida results

Thursday, Nov. 4

Flagler Palm Coast 40, Matanzas 0

Mandarin 26, Fletcher 20

Nease 39, Westside 0

Sandalwood 33, First Coast 14

Tallahassee Lincoln 19, Trinity Christian 6

Friday, Nov. 5

Atlantic Coast 28, University Christian 21

Baker County 49, Baldwin 21

Bishop Kenny 35, Episcopal 14

Bradford 33, Fort White 6

Clay 42, Orange Park 6

Creekside 23, Ponte Vedra 19

Daytona Beach Mainland (5-4) at Bolles (6-2), canceled

Englewood 46, Wolfson 0

Gainesville Buchholz 28, Bartram Trail 13

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 33, Keystone Heights 14

Jackson 13, Ribault 0

Menendez (4-5) at Tocoi Creek (3-4), postponed

The First Academy 35, NFEI 7

Fleming Island 49, Oakleaf 34

Paxon 56, Stanton 7

Providence (3-6) at Bell (3-6), canceled

Raines (7-2) at Vero Beach (6-2), canceled

Riverside 28, White 14

St. Augustine 35, Palatka 0

Tallahassee Florida High 35, Suwannee 6

Union County 54, Cocoa Beach 0

West Nassau 41, Ridgeview 7

Yulee 26, Middleburg 13

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Munroe (7-2), canceled

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Cedar Creek Christian 24, Harvest 22

Hilliard 20, Holmes County 7

Santa Fe Catholic 36, Eagle’s View 18

Off, seasons complete: Columbia (6-4), Crescent City (7-3), Fernandina Beach (3-7), Interlachen (3-6), Parker (6-4), St. Joseph (2-6), Young Kids in Motion (3-6).

Week 12 Georgia results

Friday, Nov. 5, region results indicated by an *

Brunswick 21, Effingham County 18*

Charlton County 14, Atkinson County 0*

Glynn Academy 34, Statesboro 7*

Pierce County 20, Appling County 0*

Ware County 50, Wayne County 0*

Off: Camden County.

TV coverage

All star of the night: Bishop Kenny’s Baylor Newsome

Highlights, Part I: Bartram-Buchholz; Creekside-Ponte Vedra; Atlantic Coast-University Christian

Highlights, Part II: Jackson-Ribault; Clay-Orange Park; Englewood-Wolfson

Highlights, Part III: Mandarin-Fletcher; Baldwin-Baker County; Paxon-Stanton; Nease-Westside

Game of the week: Bishop Kenny-Episcopal

Super 10 and playoff talk

Play of the night: Englewood’s Christian Wood

How the area teams finished

Two unbeaten teams. Two winless teams.

The high school football regular season is in the books. Here’s a final look on how area teams finished this season. Teams are listed by winning percentage and final records.

1.000

Brunswick (10-0)

Union County (10-0)

.900

Hilliard (9-1)

Keystone Heights (9-1)

Riverside (9-1)

.889

Ware County (8-1)

.800

Baker County (8-2)

Bartram Trail (8-2)

Creekside (8-2)

Pierce County (8-2)

.778

Bishop Kenny (7-2)

Raines (7-2)

.750

Bolles (6-2)

.700

Charlton County (7-3)

Clay (7-3)

Crescent City (7-3)

Eagle’s View (7-3)

Jackson (7-3)

Nease (7-3)

.667

Baldwin (6-3)

St. Augustine (6-3)

White (6-3)

.600

Atlantic Coast (6-4)

Columbia (6-4)

Episcopal (6-4)

Fleming Island (6-4)

Parker (6-4)

Trinity Christian (6-4)

University Christian (6-4)

.556

Flagler Palm Coast (5-4)

Fort White (5-4)

.500

Bradford (5-5)

Englewood (5-5)

Fletcher (5-5)

Mandarin (5-5)

Middleburg (5-5)

West Nassau (4-4)

.444

Glynn Academy (4-5-1)

Menendez (4-5)

.429

Tocoi Creek (3-4)

.400

Camden County (4-6)

NFEI (4-6)

Oakleaf (4-6)

Ponte Vedra (4-6)

Sandalwood (4-6)

Suwannee (4-6)

Yulee (4-6)

.333

Harvest (3-6)

Interlachen (3-6)

Providence (3-6)

Young Kids in Motion (3-6)

.300

Fernandina Beach (3-7)

Matanzas (3-7)

Orange Park (3-7)

.250

St. Joseph (2-6)

.200

Cedar Creek Christian (2-8)

Paxon (2-8)

Westside (2-8)

Wolfson (2-8)

.143

Zarephath Academy (1-6)

.111

Palatka (1-8)

.100

Ribault (1-9)

Ridgeview (1-9)

.000

First Coast (0-10)

Stanton (0-10)