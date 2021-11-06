Friday’s football scoreboard and final records for area teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is finished. Friday night wrapped up the regular season.
The playoffs begin next week. Brackets and final RPI standings will be released on Sunday.
A glance at the Week 11 scores and how every team finished the regular season.
Week 11 Florida results
Thursday, Nov. 4
Flagler Palm Coast 40, Matanzas 0
Mandarin 26, Fletcher 20
Nease 39, Westside 0
Sandalwood 33, First Coast 14
Tallahassee Lincoln 19, Trinity Christian 6
Friday, Nov. 5
Atlantic Coast 28, University Christian 21
Baker County 49, Baldwin 21
Bishop Kenny 35, Episcopal 14
Bradford 33, Fort White 6
Clay 42, Orange Park 6
Creekside 23, Ponte Vedra 19
Daytona Beach Mainland (5-4) at Bolles (6-2), canceled
Englewood 46, Wolfson 0
Gainesville Buchholz 28, Bartram Trail 13
Gainesville P.K. Yonge 33, Keystone Heights 14
Jackson 13, Ribault 0
Menendez (4-5) at Tocoi Creek (3-4), postponed
The First Academy 35, NFEI 7
Fleming Island 49, Oakleaf 34
Paxon 56, Stanton 7
Providence (3-6) at Bell (3-6), canceled
Raines (7-2) at Vero Beach (6-2), canceled
Riverside 28, White 14
St. Augustine 35, Palatka 0
Tallahassee Florida High 35, Suwannee 6
Union County 54, Cocoa Beach 0
West Nassau 41, Ridgeview 7
Yulee 26, Middleburg 13
Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Munroe (7-2), canceled
Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs
Cedar Creek Christian 24, Harvest 22
Hilliard 20, Holmes County 7
Santa Fe Catholic 36, Eagle’s View 18
Off, seasons complete: Columbia (6-4), Crescent City (7-3), Fernandina Beach (3-7), Interlachen (3-6), Parker (6-4), St. Joseph (2-6), Young Kids in Motion (3-6).
Week 12 Georgia results
Friday, Nov. 5, region results indicated by an *
Brunswick 21, Effingham County 18*
Charlton County 14, Atkinson County 0*
Glynn Academy 34, Statesboro 7*
Pierce County 20, Appling County 0*
Ware County 50, Wayne County 0*
Off: Camden County.
How the area teams finished
Two unbeaten teams. Two winless teams.
The high school football regular season is in the books. Here’s a final look on how area teams finished this season. Teams are listed by winning percentage and final records.
1.000
Brunswick (10-0)
Union County (10-0)
.900
Hilliard (9-1)
Keystone Heights (9-1)
Riverside (9-1)
.889
Ware County (8-1)
.800
Baker County (8-2)
Bartram Trail (8-2)
Creekside (8-2)
Pierce County (8-2)
.778
Bishop Kenny (7-2)
Raines (7-2)
.750
Bolles (6-2)
.700
Charlton County (7-3)
Clay (7-3)
Crescent City (7-3)
Eagle’s View (7-3)
Jackson (7-3)
Nease (7-3)
.667
Baldwin (6-3)
St. Augustine (6-3)
White (6-3)
.600
Atlantic Coast (6-4)
Columbia (6-4)
Episcopal (6-4)
Fleming Island (6-4)
Parker (6-4)
Trinity Christian (6-4)
University Christian (6-4)
.556
Flagler Palm Coast (5-4)
Fort White (5-4)
.500
Bradford (5-5)
Englewood (5-5)
Fletcher (5-5)
Mandarin (5-5)
Middleburg (5-5)
West Nassau (4-4)
.444
Glynn Academy (4-5-1)
Menendez (4-5)
.429
Tocoi Creek (3-4)
.400
Camden County (4-6)
NFEI (4-6)
Oakleaf (4-6)
Ponte Vedra (4-6)
Sandalwood (4-6)
Suwannee (4-6)
Yulee (4-6)
.333
Harvest (3-6)
Interlachen (3-6)
Providence (3-6)
Young Kids in Motion (3-6)
.300
Fernandina Beach (3-7)
Matanzas (3-7)
Orange Park (3-7)
.250
St. Joseph (2-6)
.200
Cedar Creek Christian (2-8)
Paxon (2-8)
Westside (2-8)
Wolfson (2-8)
.143
Zarephath Academy (1-6)
.111
Palatka (1-8)
.100
Ribault (1-9)
Ridgeview (1-9)
.000
First Coast (0-10)
Stanton (0-10)