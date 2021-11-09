News4Jax Super 10: Riverside ends the season at the top as playoffs arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is finished, but the Super 10 rankings aren’t. This is the final installment of the weekly News4Jax rankings as the playoffs arrive this week.

Super 10 rankings

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Riverside (9-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. White, 28-14.

This week: Region 1-6A quarterfinals, at Columbia (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals are the fourth different team at the No. 1 position this season. Their lone defeat came in a 28-26 game to Columbia, although that loss cost them a top seed in the region.

2. (1) Bartram Trail (8-2), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Gainesville Buchholz, 28-13.

This week: Region 1-8A quarterfinals, vs. Lake Brantley (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bears tumbled in their regular season finale against a tough opponent, but it’s a new season now. A win over the Patriots would send them on to a showdown against Apopka or a rematch with district rival Creekside.

Ad

3. (3) Bolles (6-2), Class 4A

Last week: Off.

This week: Off, Region 1-4A quarterfinals bye.

Notable: The Bulldogs have had a tough go of things late. They dropped back-to-back games, then lost last week’s scheduled opponent, Daytona Beach Mainland, to a weather cancellation. As the No. 2 seed in Region 1-4A, they’re off this week due to a bye.

4. (4) Raines (7-2), Class 5A

Last week: Vero Beach (6-2), canceled.

This week: Region 1-5A quarterfinals, vs. Parker (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings lost their game last week to a weather cancellation, but the arrow is definitely ticking upward for the Vikings. They open the state playoffs at home against a tough Parker team who they edged 13-9 in the regular season.

5. (5) Baker County (8-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Baldwin, 49-21.

This week: Region 1-5A quarterfinals, vs. White (5-4), 7;30 p.m.

Notable: An excellent regular season for the Wildcats, who earned the top seed in Region 1-5A. They get a district rematch against the Commanders this week, a team that it beat 36-16 this year.

Ad

6. (7) Creekside (8-2), Class 8A

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 23-17.

This week: Region 1-8A quarterfinals, at Apopka (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: An excellent regular season, capped by a rivalry win over the Sharks, gave the Knights the best record in program history. As a No. 6 seed in the playoffs, the Knights have a brutal opener at perennial state power Apopka.

7. (6) Trinity Christian (6-4), Class 2A

Last week: lost to Tallahassee Lincoln, 19-6.

This week: Off, Region 1-2A quarterfinals bye.

Notable: It’s been a tough end to the regular season for the Conquerors, who dropped their third straight game. Trinity gets a week off as the No. 1 seed in Region 1-2A. The Conquerors should romp through to the regional final.

8. (10) Union County (10-0), Class 1A

Last week: d. Cocoa Beach, 54-0.

This week: Region 3-1A quarterfinals, vs. Trenton (4-5), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers wrapped up a perfect regular season last week and joined Brunswick, Ga. as the only two unbeaten teams in the area this year. Union County opens up against Trenton. A win there would set up an all-local second-round matchup against Hilliard.

Ad

9. (9) St. Augustine (6-3), Class 6A

Last week: d. Palatka, 35-0.

This week: Season finished, missed playoffs.

Notable: A bitter end to the regular season for the Yellow Jackets, who thrashed the rival Panthers but slipped in the final RPI rankings. St. Augustine finished 11th in Region 1-6A in RPI. The Yellow Jackets’ losses were to Bartram Trail, Bolles and district champ Gainesville. The playoff miss was St. Augustine’s first since 1998, which was the longest active streak for an area public school team.

10. (NR) Nease (7-3), Class 7A

Last week: d. Westside, 39-0.

This week: Region 1-7A quarterfinals, at Spruce Creek (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Panthers capped a turnaround from one win in 2020 to seven wins and the state playoffs this season. A tough playoff opener at Spruce Creek awaits.

Dropped out

White (5-4, Class 5A)

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (6-4, Class 7A); Baldwin (6-3, Class 3A); Bishop Kenny (7-2, Class 5A); Clay (7-3, Class 5A); Columbia (6-4, Class 6A); Flagler Palm Coast (5-4, Class 8A); Fleming Island (6-4, Class 7A); Fletcher (5-5, Class 7A); Hilliard (9-1, Class 1A); Jackson (7-3, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (9-1, Class 4A); Parker (7-3, Class 5A); University Christian (6-4, Class 2A), White (5-4, Class 5A).

Ad

Florida high school football playoff schedule

All games Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; higher seeded team hosts

Region 1-8A

1. Seminole (9-1) vs. 8. Winter Park (6-4)

4. Timber Creek (7-3) vs. 5. Lake Mary (9-1)

2. Bartram Trail (8-2) vs. 7. Lake Brantley (6-4)

3. Apopka (8-2) vs. 6. Creekside (8-2)

Region 1-7A

1. Gainesville Buchholz (9-1) vs. 8 Fleming Island (6-4), Thursday, 7 p.m.

4. Fletcher (5-5) vs. 5. Orange City University (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

2. Spruce Creek (8-1) vs. 7. Nease (7-3)

3. Niceville (9-1) vs. 6. Atlantic Coast (6-4)

Region 1-6A

1. Pine Forest (8-1) vs. 8. Rickards (6-4)

4. Columbia (6-4) vs. 5. Riverside (9-1)

2. Mosley (9-1) vs. 7. Gulf Breeze (7-3)

3. Gainesville (8-2) vs. 6. Lincoln (8-2)

Region 1-5A

1. Baker County (8-2) vs. 8. White (5-4)

4. North Marion (6-3) vs. 5. West Florida (8-1)

2. Raines (7-2) vs. 7. Parker (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

3. Wakulla (8-2) vs. 6. Bishop Kenny (7-2)

Region 1-4A

1. South Walton (9-1), bye

4. Baldwin (6-3) vs. 5. Marianna (5-5), 6:30 p.m.

2. Bolles (6-2), bye

Ad

3. Jackson (7-3) vs. 6. Gadsden County (2-6), 6:30 p.m.

Region 2-4A

1. Cocoa (8-1), bye

4. South Sumter (6-4) vs. 5. Hernando (6-4)

2. Villages Charter (10-0), bye

3. Keystone Heights (9-1) vs. Umatilla (6-4)

Region 1-3A

1. Ocala Trinity Catholic (6-2), bye

4. Gainesville PK Yonge (7-3) vs. Crescent City (7-3)

2. Walton (9-1), bye

3. Florida State University High (8-1) vs. 6. Episcopal (6-4)

Region 1-2A

1. Trinity Christian (6-4), bye

4. St. Johns Paul II (8-2) vs. 5. North Florida Christian (6-4)

2. Quincy Munroe (7-2)

3. University Christian (6-4) vs. 6. Rocky Bayou Christian (6-3)

Region 3-1A

1. Chiefland (9-1), bye

4. Lafayette (7-3) vs. 5. Fort White (5-4)

2. Hilliard (9-1), bye

3. Union County (10-0) vs. 6. Trenton (4-5)

Region 4-1A

1. Hawthorne (7-0), bye

4. Wildwood (5-4) vs. 5. Fort Meade (5-4)

2. Pahokee (7-1), bye

3. Bradford (5-5) vs. 6. Newberry (5-5)

Georgia high school football schedule

All games Friday at 7:30 p.m.; higher seeded team hosts

Class 7A

4. Camden County (4-6) at 1. North Cobb (9-1)

Ad

3. Meadowcreek (5-5) at 2. Roswell (8-2)

Class 6A

4. Tucker (2-8) at 1. Brunswick (10-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Pope (7-3) at 2. Dacula (6-4), Saturday, 1 p.m.

3. Shiloh (4-6) at 2. Allatoona (7-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.

4. Glynn Academy (4-5-1) at 1. Hughes (9-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

4. Banneker (5-5) at 1. Ware County (8-1)

3. Decatur (8-2) at 2. Calhoun (8-2)

Class 3A

4. Windsor Forest (5-4) at 1. Pierce County (8-2)

3. Sandy Creek (9-1) at 2. Dawson County (6-4)

Class 1A Public

4. Charlton County (7-3) at 1. Wilcox County (7-3), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Social Circle (6-4) at 2. Trion (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.