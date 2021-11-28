61º
Gators Breakdown: Gators beat Noles | Focus shifts to coaching search

David Waters, News4Jax

Coaching search looms large as Gators beat Noles (Alexis Greaves, UAA Communications)

Florida was able to salvage some part of the 2021 season by ending it with a win over rival FSU.

David Waters reviews the 24-21 victory over the Seminoles. Also, David updates the latest on the coaching search involving Billy Napier.

