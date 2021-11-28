Gators Breakdown: Gators beat Noles | Focus shifts to coaching search

Florida was able to salvage some part of the 2021 season by ending it with a win over rival FSU.

David Waters reviews the 24-21 victory over the Seminoles. Also, David updates the latest on the coaching search involving Billy Napier.

