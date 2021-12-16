Commentary: Keys to building a better staff for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer has been kicked to the curb, but now what is next for the Jaguars.
Sorry, I had to get that kicking joke out of my system.
While Meyer wasn’t the solution he also wasn’t the only problem. The Jaguars still have a lot of work to do if they are going to be in contention for anything besides a high draft pick. Here is my plan to fix the Jaguars.
Step 1: Hit undo on 2021
The Urban Meyer experiment failed in spectacular fashion. The problem is part of the Meyer hiring was allowing him to put the staff he wanted together. Part of that was Meyer even firing much of the existing scouting staff, some of whom had been in place since the team arrived in 1995. Now is the perfect time to gut the building, take it down to the studs and start fresh.
That includes the general manager, Trent Baalke. He has been an NFL GM before and was an easy holdover to add NFL experience to the staff. But he built the Jaguars roster this season. Not exactly something he should put on his resume. He should be shown the door as well.
Step 2: Hire a general manager
To engineer this rebuild, the Jaguars need someone with NFL experience. Look no further than Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland.
Dolphins fans probably remember Ireland for his failures in Miami, but that was a long time ago. Since then, Ireland has proven his value in New Orleans. Simply put, there may not be a better evaluator of talent. Ireland has been with the Saints since 2015 and has been hailed for his work in overhauling the Saints draft process. He could come to Jacksonville and lead a similar sort of overhaul.
Step 3: Hire a talented head coach
With a new GM in house now it’s time for him to find a head coach. The most important thing for the Jaguars’ future is the development of Trevor Lawrence. Finding an offensive-minded coach who will bring out the best of the young QB is pivotal. With Ireland in tow, a few names that would interest him are Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and Saints DC Dennis Allen.
Of those three, Allen would be the best candidate, but he doesn’t check the offensive-minded box. Since I’m calling the shots in this space, the Jaguars go outside of Ireland’s network. Josh McDaniels would be an ideal fit but I don’t see him leaving New England. So, the Jags land Kellen Moore to lead the rejuvenation. Moore, the current Cowboys OC, is one of the top play callers in the NFL.
Moore is only 33 years old and comes highly endorsed by Cowboys players. His inexperience will be a hurdle. To ease the transition it will be important to surround him with a veteran coaching staff.
Step 4: Hire experience
As a player, Moore spent most of his career with the Lions. For his OC, he tabs his former head coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell is currently the assistant head coach and QB coach for the Dolphins. Many have suggested him as a name thy should bring in for consideration for a head coaching position. Caldwell should jump at the opportunity to be a coordinator again. An offensive room made up of Moore and Caldwell should be a perfect environment for Lawrence to thrive in.
On the other side of the ball, Moore lands another tie-in from his days with the Lions. Current Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz. Schwartz stepped down from his spot as Eagles defensive coordinator in January and was considering retirement. Schwartz has success as a coordinator and world bring an attacking style of defense to Jacksonville.
With a young up and coming head coach in place and two seasoned veterans as coordinators the Jaguars would have a solid balance of youth and experience that could help the team get back on the right track. Next step would be to attack the offseason and draft.
Don’t agree with my coaching staff? Drop a comment with what you would do.