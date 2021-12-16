Commentary: Keys to building a better staff for the Jaguars

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches practice during an NFL football training camp in Arlington, Texas. Moore said Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job, and the Cowboys signed their play-caller to a multiyear contract extension. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer has been kicked to the curb, but now what is next for the Jaguars.

Sorry, I had to get that kicking joke out of my system.

While Meyer wasn’t the solution he also wasn’t the only problem. The Jaguars still have a lot of work to do if they are going to be in contention for anything besides a high draft pick. Here is my plan to fix the Jaguars.

Step 1: Hit undo on 2021

The Urban Meyer experiment failed in spectacular fashion. The problem is part of the Meyer hiring was allowing him to put the staff he wanted together. Part of that was Meyer even firing much of the existing scouting staff, some of whom had been in place since the team arrived in 1995. Now is the perfect time to gut the building, take it down to the studs and start fresh.

That includes the general manager, Trent Baalke. He has been an NFL GM before and was an easy holdover to add NFL experience to the staff. But he built the Jaguars roster this season. Not exactly something he should put on his resume. He should be shown the door as well.

Step 2: Hire a general manager

To engineer this rebuild, the Jaguars need someone with NFL experience. Look no further than Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland.

Dolphins fans probably remember Ireland for his failures in Miami, but that was a long time ago. Since then, Ireland has proven his value in New Orleans. Simply put, there may not be a better evaluator of talent. Ireland has been with the Saints since 2015 and has been hailed for his work in overhauling the Saints draft process. He could come to Jacksonville and lead a similar sort of overhaul.

Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland watches the team during an NFL football practice, Monday, July 22, 2013, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Associated Press)

Step 3: Hire a talented head coach

With a new GM in house now it’s time for him to find a head coach. The most important thing for the Jaguars’ future is the development of Trevor Lawrence. Finding an offensive-minded coach who will bring out the best of the young QB is pivotal. With Ireland in tow, a few names that would interest him are Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and Saints DC Dennis Allen.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reacts to an official during an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Of those three, Allen would be the best candidate, but he doesn’t check the offensive-minded box. Since I’m calling the shots in this space, the Jaguars go outside of Ireland’s network. Josh McDaniels would be an ideal fit but I don’t see him leaving New England. So, the Jags land Kellen Moore to lead the rejuvenation. Moore, the current Cowboys OC, is one of the top play callers in the NFL.

Moore is only 33 years old and comes highly endorsed by Cowboys players. His inexperience will be a hurdle. To ease the transition it will be important to surround him with a veteran coaching staff.

Step 4: Hire experience

As a player, Moore spent most of his career with the Lions. For his OC, he tabs his former head coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell is currently the assistant head coach and QB coach for the Dolphins. Many have suggested him as a name thy should bring in for consideration for a head coaching position. Caldwell should jump at the opportunity to be a coordinator again. An offensive room made up of Moore and Caldwell should be a perfect environment for Lawrence to thrive in.

Jim Caldwell, pictured here Dec. 29, 2017, was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On the other side of the ball, Moore lands another tie-in from his days with the Lions. Current Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz. Schwartz stepped down from his spot as Eagles defensive coordinator in January and was considering retirement. Schwartz has success as a coordinator and world bring an attacking style of defense to Jacksonville.

With a young up and coming head coach in place and two seasoned veterans as coordinators the Jaguars would have a solid balance of youth and experience that could help the team get back on the right track. Next step would be to attack the offseason and draft.

Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz watches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Don’t agree with my coaching staff? Drop a comment with what you would do.