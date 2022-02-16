54º
wjxt logo

Sports

Girls high school soccer playoffs: 4 teams headed to state semifinals

Creekside, Fletcher Providence and St. Johns Country Day advance to final four

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: High School, v4rsity
The girls high school soccer playoffs continue on Friday night. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next stop for four area girls soccer teams: the state semifinals.

Creekside, Fletcher Providence and St. Johns Country Day all won their third-round matches on Tuesday night to punch their tickets to the state semifinals on Friday night.

The Knights beat Lake Brantley, 4-2, in Region 1-7A, jumping out to a three-goal lead early in the second half and coasting to the finish.

The Senators edged Fleming Island 2-1 in Region 1-6A, with an overtime goal by Sawyer Reynolds the difference for Fletcher.

Providence bounced top-seeded Gainesville P.K. Yonge, 3-2, in Region 1-3A. And the Spartans dynasty tallied its third consecutive 8-0 in the playoffs with a romp over Christ’s Church in Region 1-2A.

Stanton’s season ended in Region 1-5A with a 2-0 loss to top-seeded Gulf Breeze.

Regional finals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

(5) Creekside 4, (3) Lake Brantley 2

Region 1-6A

(6) Fletcher 2, (5) Fleming Island 1, OT

Region 1-5A

(1) Gulf Breeze 2, (3) Stanton 0

Region 1-3A

(6) Providence 3, (1) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 2

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (2) Christ’s Church 0

State semifinals

Class 7A

Palm Harbor University (20-1) at Creekside (17-3-1)

Class 6A

Fletcher (16-5-2) vs. TBA

Class 3A

Providence (12-3-2) at Lakeland Christian (20-2-3)

Class 2A

Westminster Academy (10-8-2) at St. Johns Country Day (17-3-1)

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter