Jaguars free agency tracker: The latest news as negotiating period heats up

Jamal St. Cyr, Sports reporter/anchor

Doug Pederson ready to turn the page for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NFL free agency is officially underway.

The Jaguars have said they want to be “aggressive” in this year’s market. With rumors swirling and deals flying in fast and furious, it can be a lot to keep up with. Here is the New4JAGs free agency tracker. This story will be updated throughout NFL free agency with the latest information on what the Jaguars are doing.

The legal tampering period began Monday at noon, a time when players and agents can engage with prospective teams. Deals can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr is an award-winning sports anchor who joined the News4Jax sports team in 2019.

