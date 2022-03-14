Jaguars free agency tracker: The latest news as negotiating period heats up

Doug Pederson ready to turn the page for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NFL free agency is officially underway.

The Jaguars have said they want to be “aggressive” in this year’s market. With rumors swirling and deals flying in fast and furious, it can be a lot to keep up with. Here is the New4JAGs free agency tracker. This story will be updated throughout NFL free agency with the latest information on what the Jaguars are doing.

The legal tampering period began Monday at noon, a time when players and agents can engage with prospective teams. Deals can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The #Jaguars will tender RFA S Andrew Wingard at right of first refusal, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2022

Darious Williams expected to have strong market as a free agent, per league sources. Jaguars among the teams expected to target Rams free agent corner in free agency — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022

The #Jaguars, #Bengals & #Jets are the three teams who have shown the most interest in free-agent guard Brandon Scherff, sources tell @TheAthletic.



Scherff is not expected to return to Washington. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 14, 2022

Heard the Jaguars were among a few teams that had interest in TE Zach Ertz - makes sense as their head coach is Doug Pederson, who coached Ertz in Philly. Ertz wanted to stay in Arizona. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 14, 2022

The @Jaguars have sent exclusive rights tenders to OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent. Additionally, the team released RB Carlos Hyde. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 11, 2022

The @Jaguars have signed OL Brandon Murphy, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 10, 2022

The @Jaguars have extended LB Tyrell Adams, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 9, 2022

The @Jaguars have placed the franchise tag on OL Cam Robinson, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 8, 2022