Street League Skateboarding returns to Jacksonville to launch championship tour this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a sold-out outdoor event in Jacksonville in November, Street League Skateboarding is returning to the River City this summer for an indoor tour stop in July at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The professional skateboarding organization announced the schedule for the 2022 SLS Championship Tour, which will kick off in Jacksonville July 16-17.

The tour will then drop in to Seattle, Las Vegas and Rio de Janeiro over the following three months.

The SLS Championship Tour stops feature custom-designed skate plazas that challenge top pros and up-and-coming talents, pushing them to take skateboarding to new heights, the organization said.

“For over a decade, SLS has paved the way for street skateboarding’s rise and created a generation of fans with its unrivaled live event experience. Now, building on last year’s successful relaunch, we are excited for the tour to return to packed indoor arenas,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment – SLS’ parent company. “And the reaction from Jacksonville fans last year to their first taste of Street League was tremendous. We are thrilled to come back and kick off the 2022 Championship Tour.”

For more Street League Skateboarding news, including the Championship Tour updates, broadcast information, and more, go to www.streetleague.com and follow Street League Skateboarding on Instagram and Facebook.