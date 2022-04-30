Jaguars add running back, pair of cornerbacks on final day of draft

Snoop Conner carries the ball for Mississippi in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continued the rebuilding of their roster in the NFL draft on Saturday, drafting running back Snoop Conner in the fifth round and later adding a pair of cornerbacks in Gregory Junior and Montaric Brown.

It was a relatively low-key final day for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville dealt two picks, Nos. 188 and 198, to the Eagles for 154, to move up and draft Conner, a 5-foot-10, 222-pound back from Mississippi. Three picks later, the Jaguars dealt the 157th overall pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Jacksonville also added in pick No. 235 in the deal.

In the sixth round, the Jaguars picked Junior, a senior from NCAA Division II Ouachita Baptist, the program’s first-ever NFL draft pick. The 6-foot, 190-pound player had 46 tackles in his final season, earning All-Great American Conference accolades. He had just one career interception, but saw his draft stock rise with an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl.

The team finished up its day allotted picks with Brown at pick No. 222 overall. The 6-foot, 196-pound corner is another developmental player for the Jaguars. He had five interceptions and 54 total tackles last season, both career highs.

Conner joins a backfield that includes a first-round pick from last year in Travis Etienne as well as James Robinson. Both are coming off of significant injuries. Etienne missed his entire rookie season after a Lisfranc injury and surgery. Robinson, a 1,000-yard rusher two years ago, tore his Achilles during a Dec. 26 game against the Jets.

Conner rushed for a career-best 647 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Rebels. He started just two games in his career with Mississippi and isn’t much of a threat in the passing game.

