High school football ‘22: Friday night’s Week 2 scoreboard and a look ahead

Creekside's Nicky Williams had five rushing touchdowns in a 62-41 win over Nease. (Kevin Nguyen, For News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two weeks of the high school football season have come and gone and there were some big ones on Friday night, including a pair of Super 10 showdowns.

No. 1 Trinity Christian had another big offensive night, pulling away from No. 5 Raines, 41-28.

Second-ranked Bolles came back from a halftime deficit to edge No. 9 Mandarin, 27-20.

And how about first-year program Beachside picking up its first victory with a 17-13 win over Fernandina Beach.

Week 2 meant another night of firsts were in order. Impact Christian notched the first victory in program history with a 38-22 win over Riverside Christian on Thursday night. The Lions just launched their 11-man football program this season with veteran coach Bobby Ramsay at the helm. Second-year Tocoi Creek walloped Matanzas 47-14, with coach Mike Kolakowski’s Toros, in their second year, sitting at 2-0 for the first time.

For Ribault coach Ram Pinckney and Wolfson’s Step Durham, Week 2 meant the first victories of their varsity coaching careers. Pinckney led the Trojans to a 19-7 win over Atlantic Coast for his first coaching victory with Ribault. Durham guided the Wolfpack to a 28-21 win over Paxon to notch his first career coaching victory. First-year Riverside head coach Antwan Nicholas and the Generals are now 2-0 after a 7-6 win over Parker.

Englewood and coach Zachary Harbison beat Menendez 14-7 for their first 2-0 start since the 2015 season.

From an upset perspective, Super 10 No. 10 Columbia dropped to 0-2 with a surprising 31-27 loss to Class 1A Union County.

Week 3 will feature games over three days, including the Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium with seven games over three days. All seven of those matchups will be streamed at News4JAX+, with select games televised live on WJXT Channel 4. It also marks the first true week of district matchups.

Week 2 scoreboard, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 1

Crescent City 27, Umatilla 13

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Mainland (1-0), postponed to Sept. 19

Gainesville Eastside 26, Keystone Heights 0

Impact Christian 38, Riverside Christian 22

Friday, Sept. 2

Baker County 25, Oakleaf 20

Bartram Trail 38, Daytona Beach Seabreeze 27

Beachside 17, Fernandina Beach 13

Bishop Kenny 45, Middleburg 25

Bolles 27, Mandarin 20

Bradford 35, Baldwin 0

Cedar Creek Christian 44, Halifax Academy 6

Charlton County 56, West Nassau 12

Clay 33, Ridgeview 22

Creekside 62, Nease 41

Englewood 14, Menendez 7

Episcopal 29, Orange Park 28

Fleming Island 51, Tallahassee Rickards 20

Fletcher 30, Tallahassee Chiles 28

Florida High 24, Ponte Vedra 13

Gainesville Oak Hall 49, Bishop Snyder 12

Harvest 28, Eagle’s View 9

Interlachen 14, Providence 8

Jackson 21, Westside 6

Newberry 34, Fort White 17

NFEI 45, Stanton 8

Ocala Forest (0-1) at First Coast (0-1), postponed to Sept. 9

Palatka 34, Port Orange Atlantic 7

Ribault 19, Atlantic Coast 7

Riverside 7, Parker 6

Rocky Bayou Christian 23, Hollis Christian 0

St. Joseph (0-1) at Daytona Beach Father Lopez (0-1), late

St. Augustine 48, St. Petersburg Gibbs 12

Suwannee 41, Hamilton County 0

Tocoi Creek 47, Matanzas 14

Trinity Christian 41, Raines 28

Union County 31, Columbia 27

University Christian 42, Hilliard 6

Victory Christian 34, Christ’s Church 0

White 26, Sandalwood 10

Wolfson 28, Paxon 21

Young Kids in Motion (1-0) at Zarephath Academy (0-1), late

Yulee 26, Titusville 21

Off: First Coast.

Week 3 scoreboard, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 2

Camden County 37, Glynn Academy 7

Charlton County 56, West Nassau 12

Pierce County 30, Metter 7

Ware County 41, Baldwin 3

Off: Brunswick

Week 3 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 8

Border Classic: Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1)

Border Classic: West Nassau (1-1) vs. McIntosh County (1-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9 (district games indicated by an *)

Baldwin (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-1)*

Bartram Trail (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (1-0)

Beachside (1-1) at Christ’s Church (0-2)

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-0)

Bishop Snyder (1-1) vs. Riverside Christian (0-1-1)

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs. University Christian (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Chiefland (2-0) at Suwannee (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

DeLand (1-1) at Columbia (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-2) at Menendez (1-1)

Eagle’s View (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-0)

Englewood (2-0) at White (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-1) at Ocala Forest (0-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Spruce Creek (1-1)

Fleming Island (2-0) at Nease (0-2)

Halifax Academy (1-1) at St. Joseph

Hawthorne (1-0) at Parker (1-1)

Hilliard (1-1) at Paxon (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (0-2) at Oakleaf (1-1)

Interlachen (2-0) at Crescent City (1-1)

Jackson (2-1) at Fletcher (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (0-1) at Fort White (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-1) at Deltona (2-0)

Middleburg (0-2) at Bradford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park (0-2) at Clay (1-1)

Providence (0-2) at Wolfson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Raines (1-1) at Sandalwood (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (0-2) at Lake Weir (0-2)

Riverside (2-0) at Mandarin (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (0-2) at Palatka (2-0)

Stanton (0-2) at Ribault (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (2-0) at NFEI (2-0)*

Westside (0-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Yulee (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Richmond Hill vs. Baker County (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Coffee County (at Glynn County Stadium), 4 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, First Coast, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 4 schedule, Georgia

Thursday, Sept. 8

Border Classic: Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Benedictine (1-1) at Ware County (2-0)

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0)

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs University Christian (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Dade Christian (0-0) at Camden County (1-2)

Liberty County (2-0) at Pierce County (2-0)