News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Trinity Christian moves up, Baker County jumps into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 6 games.

News4Jax Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (5-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Ridgeview, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks had a 3-3 week since our last Super 6, all of those matches coming at the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions. Ponte Vedra competed in the 32-team National division, the highest level at the event. The Sharks lost 2-1 matches to New Smyrna Beach and Lake Brantley, and a 2-0 to Lafayette (Missouri). They swept perennial state power Berkeley Prep, as well as Winter Park and Bishop Gorman. News4JAX’s two-time player of the year Zeta Washington remains the area’s top player. She’s got 84 kills, a .602 kill percentage and a whopping 69.3 kill percentage. Jessica Shattles (137 assists, 43 digs), Chelsea Sutton (25 blocks) and Avery Meide (46 digs) are also off to excellent starts for the Sharks.

2. (3) Trinity Christian (9-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Buchholz, Lyman, Providence, Ridgeview, Vero Beach.

Glance: What a week for the Conquerors. They went 6-0 at the Nike Tournament of Champions in the Elite division, with their top win there coming over a 7-2 Lyman. They returned from the tournament and edged Super 6 No. 6 Ridgeview, 3-2. That victory included rallying from a 2-0 hole and winning 17-15 in the fifth. Amaria King, Hadley Dantzler, Avery Haney and Ali Haney have led the way at the net. Ariel Ross leads the way in running the offense and Taylor Teaman is the top defensive player. Why not move the Conquerors to the top spot with an unbeaten record? Fair question. There’s still a significant chasm between the No. 1 Sharks and the area’s other programs.

3. (2) Bishop Kenny (6-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Canterbury, Lakeland, Providence.

Glance: The Crusaders went 4-2 at the Nike Tournament of Champions in the Premier division, including quality wins over Lakeland and Canterbury. Always take a best-of-3 tournament defeat with a grain of salt, but there was a tough loss to a 2-6 West Boca Raton. Allison Cavanagh has a team-best 71 kills and a 50.7 kill percentage. Claudia Stockard (56 kills) and Sarah Seabrooke (98 digs) lead the Crusaders.

4. (6) Bartram Trail (4-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Yulee.

Glance: Bartram left its 1-2 start in the rearview since our last Super 6. The Bears swept Episcopal, beat rival Creekside (3-1) and then swept Fleming Island. The Bears’ two losses are to Ponte Vedra and Bishop Kenny. They’re in the conversation as one of the area’s top three teams. Jenna Otts is closing in on 100 kills (94 now) and has a 44.5 kill percentage. Sydney Lewis (91 assists, 80 digs, 19 aces) and Abigail Johnson (101 assists) are on a roll.

5. (NR) Baker County (5-0, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Clay, Columbia, Union County.

Glance: Solid start for the Wildcats, who make their Super 6 debut. Four of their five wins have come against teams who are over .500. Megan Barton (40 kills, 11 blocks), Brooklyn Davis (59 digs) and Emma Richardson (73 assists, 53 digs) lead the Wildcats. They get the nod this week over contenders Bolles, Creekside and Providence. They’ve got a big test when they visit Bolles next Tuesday.

6. (5) Ridgeview (4-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Mandarin.

Glance: A 1-1 week since our last Super 6, with a 3-1 win over a solid Mandarin squad and a 3-2 loss against No. 2 Trinity Christian. Haley Robinson (54 kills, 43 blocks), Brianna Adams (38 kills) and Katie Cole (35 kills) lead the Panthers. L/DS Kasey Casiple has a team-best 150 digs. I did give some thought to putting a Creekside or a Providence here, but Ridgeview’s two losses have come to the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the area.

Dropped out

Creekside (4-1, Class 7A).

Others to watch

Atlantic Coast (4-1, Class 7A); Beachside (4-0, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (6-1, Class 3A); Bolles (4-1, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (6-3, Class 2A); Columbia (4-3, Class 5A); Creekside (4-1, Class 7A); Episcopal (2-2, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (4-0, Class 4A); Hilliard (3-0, Class 1A); Fletcher (3-1, Class 6A); Mandarin (3-3, Class 7A); Providence (3-2, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (6-0, Class 2A); Union County (5-1, Class 1A).