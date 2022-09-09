Down on the farm: Big week at the plate for former Providence stars Callihan, Hickey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Sept. 1 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 2-1 with 38 Ks, 4.70 ERA, 4 saves in 23 IP in 25 games this season.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Recent second-round draft pick will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 2-6 with 4.20 ERA, 81 Ks in 60 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-3 with 4.76 ERA, 11 Ks in 17 IP in the majors this year. Briefly called up the Baltimore for a spot start on Sept. 5.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 5-1 with 6.81 ERA, 40 Ks in 39.2 IP. Career 25-9 hurler in the minors with 23 saves.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; assigned to FCL Blue Jays last month but still hasn’t played.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP. Place on 7-day injured list on Aug. 9.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .250 with 7 HR, 33 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 43 runs scored. Homered twice since our last update.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Lost first two games of the season since our last update. Now 5-2 with 43 Ks, 3.18 ERA in 34 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .221 with 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and 5 SBs. Placed on 60-day injured list on Sept. 6.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-1 with 22 Ks, 3.68 ERA in 22 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .215 with 94 runs scored, 7 HR, 60 RBI and 60 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 7-6 with 62 Ks, 2.88 ERA, 3 saves in 68.2 IP. Placed on 7-day injured list on Aug. 29.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 5-3 with 55 Ks, 3.48 ERA, save in 51.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 5-2 with 2.77 ERA, 63 Ks in 48.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Is 9-0 with 3.60 ERA, 83 Ks in 60 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .270 with 62 RBI, 16 HR, 49 runs scored. Had a two-homer game against Rome and added another in final game of that series since our last update.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee is 2-1 with 10 Ks, 10.61 ERA in 9.1 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-1 with 15 Ks, 6.00 ERA in 12 IP.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Rockies, He’s been back and forth between the minors and the bigs this season. Is 1-0 with a save, 49 Ks in 29.1 IP in Triple-A. Is 2-1 with 4.65 ERA, 40 Ks in 31 IP with Colorado.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .245 with 51 RBI, 13 HR, 62 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .244 with 32 RBI, 34 stolen bases and 56 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Recent free agent signee was placed in rookie ball but hasn’t played yet.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .249 with 23 RBI, 28 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 41 Ks, 5 saves, 2.93 ERA in 40 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .257 with 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Will miss rest of season after being moved from 7-day injured list to full season injured list on Aug. 5.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, A career 4-2 hurler with 1.91 ERA, 46 Ks in 47 IP before release,

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has been unreal this season. Is 11-1 with 93 Ks, save, 2.28 ERA in 98.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .280 with 6 HR, 20 runs scored, 18 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 5-2 with 60 Ks, 3.17 ERA in 59.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .257 with 40 RBI, 40 runs scored, 9 HR, 8 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .277 with 14 HR, 54 RBI, 31 stolen bases and 82 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .261 with 51 stolen bases, 44 RBI and 115 runs scored.