Creekside QB thankful for comeback season after 2 years of injury

Creekside senior quarterback Wilson Edwards (No. 4) plays in a game against Mandarin earlier this season.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It’s a week of major district clashes in high school football, including our Football Friday on 4 Game of the Week: Bartram Trail at Creekside.

And while the Knights aim to upset rival Bartram Trail’s undefeated streak, their leader, senior quarterback Wilson Edwards, admits that most of this season, he’s been thankful just to take the field at all.

RELATED: Bartram-Creekside, UC-Trinity headline major district clashes in Week 8 | Week 8 picks: District showdowns take center stage

“This season means a lot to me because I’ve actually been able to play football, which is what I wanted to do my whole life,” said Edwards, who was sidelined by injuries his last two seasons.

Edwards tore the meniscus in one of his knees not once but twice and also sprained his MCL.

“The first time they repaired it when I went in for surgery,” Wilson said. “I feel like I might have come back a little bit too early and it was not fully healed. I tore it again, (and) they just cut it out.”

Those injuries kept Edwards off the field for 10 months, forcing him to miss his sophomore and junior seasons.

“I had my teammates to rely on whenever I had hard times,” Edwards said. “They were there for me a lot of times. I give a lot of glory to God. I prayed a lot. God and my family really helped me out during that.”

Now Edwards is back and lighting it up this season. So far, he’s thrown for 833 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 58% of his passes.

Edwards said he’s tougher mentally and physically and thankful to live out his dream.

“I definitely feel 100% (now),” Edwards said. “I just think of it as a minor setback for a major comeback.”