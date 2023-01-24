TaxSlayer extends deal with Gator Bowl through 2027

The Gator Bowl is extending its sponsorship with TaxSlayer through 2027, making it the longest title sponsor in bowl history.

Last year’s game on Dec. 30 between Notre Dame and South Carolina was not only one of the best matchups of bowl season but one of the best attended. It ranked behind only the College Football Playoff national title game, the Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

Notre Dame edged South Carolina 45-38 in an excellent, back-and-forth contest. A crowd of 67,383, the largest for the game since 2011, was on hand to watch. TaxSlayer became the title sponsor in 2012.

“We express our gratitude to the TaxSlayer family for extending their sponsorship of our historical post-season bowl game,” said Greg McGarity, Gator Bowl Sports president and CEO. “As we enter our second decade of this sponsorship, we are blessed to work alongside such an incredible partner as TaxSlayer.”

The TaxSlayer Bowl matches an opponent from the Southeastern Conference against a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame.