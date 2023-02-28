Jaguars restructure deals of Jones, Kirk, Scherff to get under salary cap, report

Trevor Lawrence celebrates with Christian Kirk of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have begun to clean up their salary cap mess, restructuring the contracts of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Brandon Scherff, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

According to the report, the Jaguars converted $32.657 million of base salary into signing bonuses to create $26.14 million in cap room.

The Jaguars converted a total of $32.657M of base salary for WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones and G Brandon Scherff into signing bonuses, creating a total of $26.14M in 2023 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 28, 2023

According to OverTheCap.com, Jones had $5.92 million of his salary to a bonus and had three void years to his deal. Scherff had more than $12 million of his salary pushed to a bonus with three void years added to his deal. His cap number dropped from $20 million to $10.132 million. For Kirk, his cap hit dropped from $23 million to $11.464 million.

With those moves and the re-signing of defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, Jacksonville went from well over the cap to $13.7 million under the cap. More restructures and roster moves are expected for the Jaguars.