Jaguars release cornerback Shaquill Griffin, free up $13 million in cap space

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are moving on from cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

The Jaguars cut Griffin on Wednesday morning, a move that was long expected and helps Jacksonville significantly from a salary cap perspective.

Griffin had the second-highest salary cap number on the team behind tackle Cam Robinson. His release will carry a $4 million dead cap charge, but the team will free up $13.1 million in salary cap room, according to OverTheCap.com.

Griffin, 27, played in just five games in his second season with the Jaguars and had 52 tackles. Teams had a good amount of success throwing on Griffin, with quarterbacks completing 66% of their passes against him. Griffin missed the bulk of the year with a back injury. A good locker room presence, Griffin just couldn’t translate that into significant success on the field. He didn’t have an interception in his time in Jacksonville.

Griffin’s release wasn’t a surprise. The team invested heavily in Darious Williams last offseason and his move to the outside was a success. Cornerback is a position that Jacksonville has been forecast to target in the early rounds of next month’s NFL draft.