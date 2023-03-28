News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: Bolles stays No. 1, Nease moves into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6 will be published Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through March 27 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bolles (13-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Cambridge (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Catholic B.R. (Louisiana), Gulf Breeze, Lucy Beckham (SC), Nease, Pope, Providence, St. Thomas More (Louisiana), South Walton.

Glance: The decision to move the Bulldogs to No. 1 last week proved the right one. Bolles went 2-1 since our last Super 6, beating Bartram Trail (21-7) and reigning South Carolina state champ Lucy Beckham (11-9) in the Rivalry on the River. The loss was a razor-thin 15-14 game to Dublin Jerome (Ohio). It’s a tough, tough week ahead. Bolles faces Holy Trinity Episcopal (12-0) on Tuesday. Then it’s Episcopal on Friday and Winter Park (11-2) on Saturday. Daylin John (48 goals), Gavin Boree (47 goals), Parker Kane (41 goals), Caleb Coleman (38 goals) and Spencer Surface (34 goals) lead a tough Bolles attack. I thought there was a good chance that Bolles cycled back to No. 2 this week, but it proved itself as the area’s best team.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (10-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Allatoona (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Creekside, Nease, Plant, St. Edward’s, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.

Glance: A 1-1 week for the Sharks. They had a close loss to Lucy Beckham (12-10) and then bounced back for a big win a night later in the Rivalry on the River with a 12-7 win over Winter Park. That game was a rematch of last year’s state semifinals, which the Sharks won. Ponte Vedra goes on the road to face Tampa Jesuit (10-2) on Wednesday.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (7-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, Forest, Oak Hall.

Glance: Bartram was 1-1 since our last Super 6. They were routed by No. 1 Bolles (21-7), but rebounded for a 12-10 win over previous No. 6 St. Augustine. Another team with a tough week on the horizon. The Bears host red-hot Nease (Tuesday) and then Creekside (Friday).

4. (NR) Nease (9-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Menendez.

Glance: The Panthers are surging. They’ve won seven straight games entering a showdown with No. 3 Bartram Trail. They bump down previous No. 4 Creekside, which it beat 8-6 last Wednesday. Nease visits unbeaten Holy Trinity Episcopal on Saturday to round out the week.

5. (4) Creekside (9-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Chiles, Flagler Palm Coast, Fletcher, Gulliver Prep, Providence, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

Glance: The Knights dropped a spot after a 1-1 week. Creekside lost to Nease (8-6) and then beat Gulliver Prep (9-6)They host Fleming Island on Tuesday and visit Bartram Trail on Friday.

6. (6) St. Augustine (10-3, Class 2A)

Notable win: Episcopal, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Menendez, Pensacola Catholic.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets went 1-1 since our last Super 6, including a very good 12-9 win over previous No. 5 Episcopal. That win keeps St. Augustine in the Super 6 and edges the Eagles out. They lost a 12-10 game to No. 3 Bartram Trail. They’ve got Providence (Tuesday), Matanzas (Thursday) and Buchholz (Friday) ahead this week.

Dropped out

Episcopal (10-3, Class 1A).

Others

Episcopal (10-3, Class 1A); Flagler Palm Coast (6-6, Class 2A); Fleming Island (6-8, Class 2A); Fletcher (7-5, Class 2A); Menendez (7-4, Class 1A); Providence (7-5, Class 1A).