Jaguars DB Chris Claybrooks facing misdemeanor charges after Nashville incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars defensive back and return man Chris Claybrooks is facing legal issues after he was charged with two misdemeanors following an incident Saturday in Nashville.

Claybrooks was charged with vandalism of $1,000 or less and domestic assault causing bodily injury. Both charges are misdemeanors. The arrest report doesn’t specify if Claybrooks was arrested or voluntarily turned himself in.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information,” the team said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Florida Times-Union, citing an arrest affidavit, the situation arose after a woman claiming to be Claybrooks’ ex-girlfriend called police to her house. According to the report, the woman said the two were in an argument in the parking lot of a movie theater after Claybrooks showed up with another woman.

The victim who filed the report said that she told the other woman who was with Claybrooks at the theater that she had been with him the previous day and had evidence on her phone to validate that. Upon pulling her phone out, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed it from her hand and threw it to the ground.

Claybrooks has an appearance scheduled for May 1.

He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 and has played in 46 career games with 81 tackles. As a kick returner, Claybrooks has 22 returns for 454 yards and a 20.6 average. He is entering the final season of his rookie deal in 2023.