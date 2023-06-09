Local MLB update: Big week at the plate for St. Johns River State product Nathaniel Lowe

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .220 with 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and 3 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 3.67 ERA, 34 Ks in 27 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 4-0 with 4.13 ERA, 35 Ks in 32.2 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 4.19 ERA, 48 Ks in 58 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-1 with 33 Ks in 53.2 IP. Has 2.52 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start continues. Hitting .311 with 6 HR, 23 RBI and 27 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 2-3 with 3.41 ERA, 37 Ks in 34.1 IP,

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .279 with 7 HR, 44 runs scored, 37 RBI. Belted 2 homers since our last update.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .375 with 9 RBI, 5 runs scored.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .232 with 11 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 24 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 2-1 with 19 Ks, 5.97 ERA in 31.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Optioned back to Triple-A on Tuesday. Hitting .195 in the bigs with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs scored.