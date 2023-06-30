High school football coaching news: Parker hires Michael Holloway; NFEI tabs Jamaal Fudge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A busy season of high school football coaching changes continued this week, with two more schools filling vacancies.

On Friday, Parker promoted assistant Michael Holloway to replace Charron Dorsey as the Braves moved quickly to address the vacancy. North Florida Educational Institute hired Jamaal Fudge as its new head coach to replace Rodney Dubose. The moves bring the total number of new head coaches at area programs to nearly 20.

Dorsey stepped down this week after five years and a drought-ending district championship in 2019. A 26-21 win over Westside that season delivered a district title, the program’s first since 2000.

Holloway had been alongside Dorsey for years, including quite a few together during a highly successful time in middle school coaching Matthew Gilbert. He’s worked with not only the football program, but the track and field team, too. The high school head coaching job is the first for Holloway, but the transition should be a rather seamless one.

High school football coaching changes

School Former coach New coach Atlantic Coast Mike Montemayor Step Durham Bartram Trail Darrell Sutherland Cory Johns Christ’s Church Koreen Burch Justin Sirmon Columbia Demetric Jackson Brian Allen Englewood Zachary Harbison Kevin Johnson Flagler Palm Coast Robert Paxia Daniel Fish Fleming Island Damenyum Springs Chad Parker Fort White Lee Dorsett Demetric Jackson Hilliard Waylon Cox Daniel Thomas Jackson Christopher Foy Daryl Bartley Keystone Heights Chuck Dickinson Steve Reynolds Menendez Matt Potak/Ben White Anthony Rivers NFEI Rodney Dubose Jamaal Fudge Oakleaf Marcus Miller (interim) Christopher Foy Parker Charron Dorsey Michael Holloway St. Joseph Tom Dickerson Cash Forbich Tocoi Creek Mike Kolakowski Zachary Harbison West Nassau Rickey Armstrong Gunnar Cox Wolfson Step Durham Jermaine Wilson

For NFEI, the change wasn’t unexpected. Dubose left for the athletic director position at Oakleaf to create the vacancy. Fudge, who starred locally at Ed White during his playing career, went on to shine in college at Clemson and then sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Fudge played two seasons in Jacksonville and another two seasons with the Falcons.

We found ourselves a new hc @EaglesNFEIfb 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/dwJCQOWB8e — Dee Webb (@_ogwebb) June 26, 2023

In terms of volume, it has been a significant offseason for coaching volatility. A total of 19 schools have head coaches who are new this season. That’s nearly one-third of programs in the News4JAX coverage region. That includes some of the area’s biggest and more prominent schools, too.

Bartram Trail, which opened in 2000, saw Darrell Sutherland step down after the season. He had been with the school since its inception. Atlantic Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island and Oakleaf, four of the area’s largest programs, also brought in new coaches.