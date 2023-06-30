Local MLB update: Clay grad Dane Dunning having career year for Rangers

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .227 with 38 RBI, 30 runs scored and 5 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 418 ERA, 42 Ks in 32.1 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 5-0 with 4.02 ERA, 43 Ks in 40.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 3.88 ERA, 53 Ks in 62.2 IP; remains on 15-day injured list due to biceps inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Having an excellent season, including 8 2/3 innings of masterful work in a win over Detroit on Wednesday. Dunning whiffed 10, allowed just four hits and didn’t walk a batter. Is 7-1 with 51 Ks in 80.1 IP. Has 2.69 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .314 with 8 HR, 34 RBI and 42 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-3 with 2.93 ERA, 44 Ks in 43 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .277 with 8 HR, 52 runs scored, 43 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .368 with 11 RBI, 9 runs scored.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .239 with 12 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 32 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-3 with 25 Ks, 7.45 ERA in 48.1 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .195 in the bigs with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs scored. Back in Triple-A.