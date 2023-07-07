Local MLB update: JU’s Austin Hays headed to All-Star Game

(Frank Franklin Ii, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, right, hits a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .226 with 44 RBI, 34 runs scored and 6 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 3.89 ERA, 44 Ks in 34.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 5-0 with 4.10 ERA, 45 Ks in 41.2 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 3.88 ERA, 53 Ks in 62.2 IP; remains on 15-day injured list due to biceps inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Career-best season continues. Is 8-1 with 55 Ks in 86.1 IP. Has 2.61 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Selected for All-Star Game. Hitting .312 with 8 HR, 34 RBI and 42 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-3 with 2.93 ERA, 44 Ks in 43 IP, 5 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .270 with 9 HR, 54 runs scored, 45 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .342 with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Has a run and an RBI, but no official at bats since being called up from Triple-A Syracuse this week.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .237 with 14 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 34 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-4 with 28 Ks, 7.66 ERA in 51.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .188 in the bigs with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs scored. Called back up to Giants this week.