Ribault alum and Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson hosts second free kids camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School alum and current Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson returned home to host a free youth football camp for local kids in the community. This is the second edition of the camp.

“I want to establish this as an annual camp,” Johnson said. “Just giving back to the community that introduced me to American football.”

Two hundred kids signed up to participate in football drills and skills challenges. They ranged in age from as young as 5 years old to as old as 14.

Johnson’s former Ribault teammates and current local high school players helped run drills.

“My focus is this, I want to teach them to set big goals, believe in themselves, work hard, and have fun,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of where we’re keeping the focus. We have a bunch of stations coming up coaching different things.”

Johnson is originally from Germany. During his senior year of high school he moved to Jacksonville. He played college football at Tennessee. Johnson entered the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program and was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Now Johnson is in his third season with the Raiders.

“Obviously with the platform I have and the resources I gathered along the way, I learned a few things and that’s pretty much what I’m trying to give back to these kids,” Johnson said. “Teach them a couple of lessons that I learned along the way and hope that they follow along in my path.”