Local MLB update: JU grad Austin Hays starts, gets hit in All-Star Game

Austin Hays #21 of the Baltimore Orioles warms-up prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday (with the exception of July 21), News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .225 with 44 RBI, 35 runs scored and 6 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 3.68 ERA, 47 Ks in 36.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 5-0 with 4.07 ERA, 45 Ks in 42 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 3.88 ERA, 53 Ks in 62.2 IP; remains on 15-day injured list due to biceps inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Career-best season continues. Is 8-2 with 59 Ks in 92 IP. Has 2.84 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Made start in centerfield for American League in All-Star Game and went 1 for 2. Hitting .310 with 9 HR, 36 RBI and 45 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-3 with 2.76 ERA, 45 Ks in 45.2 IP, 5 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .274 with 10 HR, 57 runs scored, 46 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .337 with 13 RBI, 12 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Is 1 for 3 (.333) with an RBI and a run since callup from Triple-A.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .237 with 15 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 37 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-4 with 28 Ks, 7.66 ERA in 51.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .189 in the bigs with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs scored.