Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators edge defender Princely Umanmielen says defense ‘has a lot to prove’

It’s no secret the Florida Gators have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. As far as players go, Princely Umanmielen moves to a new position at edge to help the turnaround.
David Waters sits down with Umanmielen to discuss his new role, new coach, and more!
Topics include:
- How the move to edge rusher happened and how the position is different
- The difference between Austin Armstrong and Patrick Toney
- NIL with Florida Victorious
- Funny Napier story
