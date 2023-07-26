78º
Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators edge defender Princely Umanmielen says defense ‘has a lot to prove’

David Waters, News4Jax

Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Billy Napier, Princely Umanmielen
Princely Umanmielen has a new position to go along with new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. (Gators Breakdown)

It’s no secret the Florida Gators have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. As far as players go, Princely Umanmielen moves to a new position at edge to help the turnaround.

David Waters sits down with Umanmielen to discuss his new role, new coach, and more!

Topics include:

  • How the move to edge rusher happened and how the position is different
  • The difference between Austin Armstrong and Patrick Toney
  • NIL with Florida Victorious
  • Funny Napier story

