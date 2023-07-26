Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators edge defender Princely Umanmielen says defense ‘has a lot to prove’

Princely Umanmielen has a new position to go along with new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

It’s no secret the Florida Gators have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. As far as players go, Princely Umanmielen moves to a new position at edge to help the turnaround.

David Waters sits down with Umanmielen to discuss his new role, new coach, and more!

Topics include:

How the move to edge rusher happened and how the position is different

The difference between Austin Armstrong and Patrick Toney

NIL with Florida Victorious

Funny Napier story

