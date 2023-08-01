Jaguars OL coach Phil Rauscher happy with progress through training camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Practice No. 6 is in the books for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it was the first practice where players suited up in full pads. The offensive line was restricted from hitting any players or getting too physical during the first week of training camp while the team was practicing with helmets only. Now with pads on, it is easier to evaluate each player, especially the offensive line.

“We’re trying to establish a level of physicality right now,” Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher said. “You go through the offseason in your pajamas and you come out and it’s the first time you put your pads on. Guys get a little over excited, but that’s good. We want guys who want to bite and come snap it off. I was really happy with how today went.”

The big story during the offseason was finding out how many games left tackle Cam Robinson would miss during the 2023 season as he serves a suspension for PED use. Robinson will be sidelined for the first four games of the season. His first game eligible to suit up for the Jaguars will be Week 5 against the Bills in London. Even with the suspension, training camp will not change for the offensive line to prepare for Robinson’s absence.

“You don’t change up training camp,” Rauscher said. “We play a physical position. Guys can go down at any point. So you really have to work in different people at different spots. We understand that we have to find the best five guys. If it’s the best five guys for the first four weeks then changes after that then so be it, but we’ll work all the different combinations right now.”

The resounding thought amongst media and fans is that Walker Little will move to the outside and replace Robinson as left tackle for the first four games of the season. There are a lot of questions surrounding what will happen after Week 4. Will Robinson have his spot back? Will Little move back inside or move over to right tackle? No matter what position Little lines up at when game time comes around, his ability to play any position on the line is crucial to the entire unit.

“Walker Little’s versatility is critical to this line,” Rauscher said. “Just like it’s a unit mentality so all of their versatility is critical. I know that they all have established positions that they like to play, but they know that they have to sometimes fill in a spot that they may not be comfortable with.”

Jaguars drafted Anton Harrison in the first round of the draft. Harrison is expected to make an impact with the offensive line this season, especially as Robinson serves his suspension. Rauscher said the 27th overall pick is adjusting well to the league.

“He’s got really good feet and he’s got a really good athletic ability,” Rauscher said. “It’s just learning how to communicate. When you’re, like he is, playing next to a guy who has been playing for eight, nine years, there is a level of standard that guy next to him expects him to play to and he’s meeting it right now. So, we’re happy about that.”

Rauscher makes all of his players choose a nickname when they join the position group. Former Baker County High School football player Cooper Hodges chose the nickname “Tug Boat”.

“Tugboat’s strong. He lives up to the nickname,” Rauscher said. “Go put him out there in the St. Johns River and let him pull some stuff. He’s awesome. He’s really done a good job establishing himself.”

There has been a ton of preseason hype surrounding the Jaguars. It’s the second year for head coach Doug Pederson, and with the momentum from the second half of the 2022 season, fans are excited for a possible deep run in the playoffs. Rauscher won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. He knows what it takes to be a Super Bowl championship team, and thinks the Jaguars have the recipe for success.

“Absolutely. At the end of the day, I’m happy with where we are right now and I’m happy with where we’re going to grow, but I would love to be playing a game in February,” he said.