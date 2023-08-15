Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators RB group growing through competition | RJ Moten offers versatility to secondary

Second year running back Trevor Etienne looks to build on impressive first season.

Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne are the main cogs of the Florida Gators running back room, but the addition in the running back of Cam Carroll may give another household name by season’s end.

David Waters and Will Miles discuss what Etienne and Carroll think of the group and how they’ll be used this season. Also, the two take a look at the versatility of Michigan transfer safety RJ Moten.

