Gators Breakdown: Second scrimmage | Carroll injury | Impact transfers Jackson and Banks speak

Billy Napier stresses how competitive spots of his team are after second scrimmage.

The Florida Gators held their second scrimmage of 2023 fall camp and as the team is coming along, another season ending injury happens as running back Cam Carroll injures his knee.

David Waters shares thoughts from Florida’s scrimmage, injuries, and Billy Napier’s thoughts on the progress of his team to this point. Also, hear from transfer defensive linemen Cam Jackson and Caleb Banks.

