News4JAX Super 10: Several teams trade spaces after big Week 1 wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) Trinity Christian (1-0, Class 2M)

Last week: d. White, 33-8.

This week: at Plantation American Heritage (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors took a half to get going but finally cranked it up to pull away from the Commanders. Miles Burris caught two of Colin Hurley’s three TD passes and Darnell Rogers rushed for 181 yards.

2. (3) Bartram Trail (1-0, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 20-17.

This week: vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1)

Notable: The Bears started last season the same way that the started this one — with a tough Week 1 win over Ponte Vedra. They went on to win their next 11 games by no less than 15 points. Don’t be fooled by that tight victory.

3. (4) St. Augustine (1-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Bolles, 43-36

This week: at St. Pete Gibbs (0-1), canceled

Notable: The big jump of the week. QB Locklan Hewlett and the Yellow Jackets delivered a history-making win, going on the road and erasing a major deficit to beat Bolles for the first time since 1978. Hewlett passed for 376 yards and four touchdowns, the winner to Myles Simmons with 15 seconds to go. Simmons went for 156 yards and two TDs. Carl Jenkins Jr. had 143 and a pair of TDs on eight catches.

4. (6) Mandarin (1-0, Class 4M)

Last week: d. Fletcher, 43-21.

This week: vs. Bolles (0-1), postponed to Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Mandarin looked very good last week, taking Fletcher apart. The ground game was tough, with Tiant Wyche rushing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Deshard Westcott had 56 yards and a TD. If that ground game gets going like that, it’s going to be difficult for defenses to slow this team down.

5. (2) Bradford (1-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Baker County, 12-0.

This week: at Baldwin (1-0), postponed to Saturday, 7 p.m., now at Bradford

Notable: A win is a win, so no faulting the Tornadoes. Bartram Trail, St. Augustine and Mandarin’s victories were just more impressive, so they jump Bradford this week. The Tornadoes are still a monster. Bradford posted its 10th shutout in its last 15 games last week. It handed rival Baker County its first shutout loss in a full game since a 13-0 defeat to First Coast on Oct. 5, 2018.

6. (7) Raines (1-0, Class 2M)

Last week: d. University Christian, 27-12.

This week: Off

Notable: The Vikings put together a high quality opener, going to UC and controlling the game. QB Tyren Randolph threw for 178 yard and a TD, but the real damage was done by RB Mark Miller (124 yards, 2 TDs). The Raines defense forced a couple takeaways, too. Great start for coach Donovan Masline and the Vikings.

7. (9) Bishop Kenny (1-0, Class 2M)

Last week: d. First Coast, 38-20.

This week: at Middleburg (0-1), postponed to Oct. 20

Notable: QB James Resar and Co. showed that last season’s turnaround was no fluke. They jumped all over First Coast, a playoff team last year, and romped to a win that was never in question. This Kenny team is a sneaky pick for a state semifinal berth out of Region 1-2M.

8. (6) Bolles (0-1, Class 1M)

Last week: lost to St. Augustine, 43-36.

This week: at Mandarin (1-0), postponed to Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: A tough Week 1 loss for the Bulldogs and a tough schedule ahead. Bolles had a good start from numerous players, with RBs Ty Neal (124 rushing yards, TD) and Emmett Grzebin (103 rushing yard, 2 TDs) had big games on the ground. WR Naeem Burroughs caught both of DJ Moore’s TD passes.

9. (NR) Oakleaf (1-0, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Orange Park, 42-0.

This week: vs. Baker County (0-1), canceled

Notable: The Knights had no trouble with Clay County rival Orange Park, romping in coach Christopher Foy’s debut. They’ve got a tough Wildcats team this Friday before an off week.

10. (8) University Christian (0-1, Class 1M)

Last week: lost to Raines, 27-12.

This week: at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (0-1)

Notable: Not a bad loss for the Christians. They were close with the Vikings for three quarters before Raines pulled away with strong running and tough defense. That was the opening in a difficult first month of the season. UC visits perennial playoff rival NFC this week, the first in three road trips.

Dropped out: Creekside (0-1, Class 4M).

On the bubble

Baker County (0-1, Class 2S); Baldwin (1-0, Class 2S); Creekside (0-1, Class 4M); Fleming Island (1-0, Class 4S); Fletcher (0-1, Class 3M); Palatka (1-0, Class 2S); Ponte Vedra (0-1, Class 4S); Riverside (1-0, Class 2M); Suwannee (1-0, Class 2S); Tocoi Creek (1-0, Class 4S); Union County (1-0, Class 1A); White (0-1, Class 2M); Yulee (1-0, Class 2S).

Florida schedule, Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Oak Hall (1-0) at Bishop Snyder (1-0), 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Baker County (0-1) at Oakleaf (1-0), canceled

Beachside (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-0)

Bishop Kenny (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1), postponed to Oct. 20

Bolles (0-1) at Mandarin (1-0), postponed to Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), postponed to Saturday, 7 p.m. at Bradford

Branford (1-0) at Duval Charter (0-1)

Charlton County (0-2) at West Nassau (0-1)

Christ’s Church (1-0) at Impact Christian (1-0)

Creekside (0-1) at Nease (1-0)

Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1) at Bartram Trail (1-0)

Eagle’s View (1-0) at Harvest Community (0-1)

Englewood (1-0) at Menendez (1-0), postponed to Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Father Lopez at Cedar Creek Christian (0-1)

Fort White (1-0) at Jefferson County (0-1)

Fletcher (0-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-1), postponed

Gainesville Eastside (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County (1-0) at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (0-1) at Cambridge Christian (1-0)

Interlachen (0-1) at Providence (0-1)

Joshua Christian (0-0) at Rocky Bayou Christian (1-0)

Matanzas (1-0) at Tocoi Creek (1-0)

Ocala Forest (1-0) at First Coast (0-1), canceled

Orange Park (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0)

Palatka (1-0) at Port Orange Atlantic (0-1)

Ponte Vedra (1-0) at Florida High (0-0)

Ribault (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), postponed

Ridgeview (0-1) at Clay (0-1)

Riverside (1-0) at Parker (0-1), postponed

St. Augustine (1-0) at St. Pete Gibbs (0-1), canceled

St. Joseph (0-1) at Windermere (1-0)

Sandalwood (0-1) at White (0-1), postponed to Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-1) at NFEI (1-0), postponed

Titusville (1-0) at Yulee (1-0)

Trinity Christian (1-0) at Plantation American Heritage (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla (0-1) at Crescent City (0-1)

Union County (1-0) at Columbia (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (0-1) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (0-1)

Westside (0-1) at Jackson (0-1), postponed

Wolfson (0-1) at Paxon (0-1), postponed

Young Kids (1-0) in Motion at American Collegiate (1-0)

Zarephath Academy (0-1) at Hollis Christian (0-1)

OFF: Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Raines.



Georgia schedule, Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Winter Park (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1