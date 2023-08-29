NFL puts Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks on Commissioner’s Exempt List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks is headed to the NFL Commissioner Exempt List, the league announced on Tuesday.

Claybrooks was arrested twice in the offseason, last April in Nashville for misdemeanor domestic battery and again in July on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and false imprisonment, which is a felony. The charges from Claybrooks’ arrest in Nashville were dropped in May.

This is the NFL’s definition for the exempt list:

The Exempt List is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances. The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic. The Commissioner also has the authority to determine in advance whether a player’s time on the Exempt List will be finite or will continue until the Commissioner deems the exemption should be lifted and the player returned to the Active List.

Claybrooks can’t practice or attend games while on the exempt list. His placement on the list actually helps the Jaguars from a roster perspective since players on it don’t count towards the 53-man roster.

Claybrooks was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 and has played in 46 career games with 81 tackles. As a kick returner, Claybrooks has 22 returns for 454 yards and a 20.6 average. He is entering the final season of his rookie deal in 2023.