Hurricane Idalia shakes up high school football schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia is throwing the high school football schedule for a loop.

Numerous area schools have canceled, postponed or shuffled their Week 2 games

Hurricane and storm cancellations are typical in Florida. Last year, Hurricane Ian in September scrambled the football schedule, and Hurricane Nicole did the same during Week 1 of the playoffs last November.

In a release sent to schools, the Florida High School Athletic Association said it expected the storm to cause disruptions to the athletic schedule.

“Idalia will likely cause cancellations or the rescheduling of events. As a result, we are granting each school authorization to adjust their schedule as necessary. While there is no need to request approval from our office, staff will be available to assist by phone or email with any questions as weather permits. Please follow your school or district protocol while keeping in mind your opponent’s school/district protocol to ensure both teams are on the same page,” the release said.

Florida schedule, Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Oak Hall (1-0) at Bishop Snyder (1-0), 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Baker County (0-1) at Oakleaf (1-0), canceled

Beachside (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-0)

Bishop Kenny (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1), postponed to Oct. 20

Bolles (0-1) at Mandarin (1-0), postponed to Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), postponed to Saturday, 7 p.m. at Bradford

Branford (1-0) at Duval Charter (0-1)

Charlton County (0-2) at West Nassau (0-1)

Christ’s Church (1-0) at Impact Christian (1-0)

Creekside (0-1) at Nease (1-0)

Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1) at Bartram Trail (1-0)

Eagle’s View (1-0) at Harvest Community (0-1)

Englewood (1-0) at Menendez (1-0), postponed to Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Father Lopez at Cedar Creek Christian (0-1)

Fort White (1-0) at Jefferson County (0-1)

Fletcher (0-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-1), postponed

Gainesville Eastside (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County (1-0) at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (0-1) at Cambridge Christian (1-0)

Interlachen (0-1) at Providence (0-1)

Joshua Christian (0-0) at Rocky Bayou Christian (1-0)

Matanzas (1-0) at Tocoi Creek (1-0)

Ocala Forest (1-0) at First Coast (0-1), canceled

Orange Park (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0)

Palatka (1-0) at Port Orange Atlantic (0-1)

Ponte Vedra (1-0) at Florida High (0-0)

Ribault (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), postponed

Ridgeview (0-1) at Clay (0-1)

Riverside (1-0) at Parker (0-1), postponed

St. Augustine (1-0) at St. Pete Gibbs (0-1), canceled

St. Joseph (0-1) at Windermere (1-0)

Sandalwood (0-1) at White (0-1), postponed to Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-1) at NFEI (1-0), postponed

Titusville (1-0) at Yulee (1-0)

Trinity Christian (1-0) at Plantation American Heritage (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla (0-1) at Crescent City (0-1)

Union County (1-0) at Columbia (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (0-1) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (0-1)

Westside (0-1) at Jackson (0-1), postponed

Wolfson (0-1) at Paxon (0-1), postponed

Young Kids (1-0) in Motion at American Collegiate (1-0)

Zarephath Academy (0-1) at Hollis Christian (0-1)

OFF: Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Raines.

Georgia schedule, Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Winter Park (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1