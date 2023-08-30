News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Bishop Kenny debuts at No. 1 in season’s first rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Aug. 29 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Bishop Kenny (2-0, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Ponte Vedra, Providence.

Notable: Great start for the Crusaders, who have back-to-back 3-0s to start the year. Olivia Ryno (16 kills), Claudia Stockard (15 kills) and Sofia Muino (14 kills) lead a stout Kenny attack. There’s a tough finishing stretch to close out the week at the Nike Tournament of Champions at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Complex. Kenny is in the Premier bracket, with pool play against Richmond Hill, DeLand and Gulliver Prep. The win over Ponte Vedra was the Sharks’ first loss to a local team in a best-of-five since Oct. 13, 2016.

2. Trinity Christian (2-0, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Episcopal, Ponte Vedra.

Notable: The Conquerors were a Super 6 staple last year, with two-time All-News4JAX selection Amaria King leading the way. She’s off and running, with 20 kills in two 3-1 wins. Ali Haney (10 kills), Taylor Teaman (20 digs) and Ariel Ross (24 assists) are also back for the Conquerors, a regional finalist last year.

3. Ponte Vedra (0-2, Class 6A)

Quality wins: None.

Notable: The post-Zeta Washington start has been a tough one, but the Sharks aren’t devoid of talent. Chelsea Sutton (10 kills) and Ava Grall (11 kills) are returnees who will morph into the faces of the team. They’ve lost to the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the area so far. Why is an 0-2 team sitting at No. 3? Good question. The Sharks lost three local matches between 2017-2022 (all to Fleming Island), although those were in the best-of-three tournament format. You’d have to wind the clock back to 2016 to find the last time Ponte Vedra lost a best-of-five to a local team.

4. Mandarin (2-0, Class 7A)

Quality win: Atlantic Coast

Notable: The Mustangs went 19-7 a year ago and return a big RS in Paola S. Avilés Morales. She’s got 25 kills in two matches this year. Rayna Joquin is also crushing it in limited chances (56% kill percentage). A high quality match between Mandarin and Creekside was wiped out due to Hurricane Idalia.

5. Beachside (2-0, Class 5A)

Quality win: Episcopal.

Notable: The Barracudas had a strong first season, going 15-6 and reaching the playoffs. Adriana Jeanpierre had 257 kills as a freshman and she’s back to headline the attack. So, too, is senior Laney Lipovetsky.

6. Fleming Island (3-1, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Christ’s Church, Creekside.

Notable: The Golden Eagles have some heavy hitters, with Rauly Eason (36 kills) and Savannah Jackson (33 kills) leading five players in double figures already. Hazel Williams (82 assists) has been busy running the offense. The loss is a 3-0 to Gainesville Buchholz.

Others

Bartram Trail (1-2, Class 7A); Bolles (2-1, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (2-1, Class 2A); Creekside (1-1, Class 7A); Episcopal (1-2, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (2-0, Class 4A); Fletcher (1-1, Class 6A); Harvest Community (6-2, Class 2A); Middleburg (1-1, Class 5A); Providence (2-1, Class 3A); Ridgeview (0-1, Class 5A).