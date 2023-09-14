High school football ‘23: Bolles, Mandarin pick up big rivalry wins in Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 25-9 (.735). Season: 82-24 (.774).

Friday, Sept. 15

Christ’s Church (2-0) at Bishop Snyder (2-1): Eagles stay unbeaten under coach Justin Sirmon. N4J pick : Christ’s Church 30, Snyder 27.

(7) Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Orlando Bishop Moore (0-3): Kenny’s season ended with a thud last year against the Hornets. A measure of redemption here. N4J pick : Bishop Kenny 29, Bishop Moore 10.

Belleview (0-2) at Palatka (3-0): Panthers keep on winning. N4J pick : Palatka 30, Belleview 20.

Bell (0-3) at Keystone Heights (0-2), 7:30 p.m.: Indians get rid of their donut. N4J pick : Keystone Heights 30, Bell 7.

Baker County (0-2) at Baldwin (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: Wildcats have been in both of their losses this season. N4J pick : Baker County 27, Baldwin 20.

Atlantic Coast (3-0) at (1) Mandarin (3-0), 6:30 p.m.: Battle for the Principals Cup is all Mustangs. Great start for the Stingrays and coach Step Durham, but the perfect start ends. N4J pick : Mandarin 37, Atlantic Coast 13.

Columbia (0-2) at Madison County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: Cowboys over the Tigers in a tight one. N4J pick: Madison County 21, Columbia 20.

Creekside (1-2) at Gainesville Buchholz (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Knights have a blistering offense, but the Bobcats are on another level. N4J pick: Buchholz 35, Creekside 30.

Duval Charter (0-1) at Mount Dora Christian (1-2): Bulldogs keep the Panthers winless. N4J pick: Mount Dora Christian 27, Duval Charter 9.

Eagle’s View (2-1) at St. Joseph (0-3): Warriors even things back up on the record. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 23, St. Joseph 17.

Episcopal (1-1) at West Nassau (1-2): Tossup on this one goes to the home team. N4J pick: West Nassau 21, Episcopal 20.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at Matanzas (2-0): Potato Bowl goes to the Bulldogs. N4J pick: FPC 27, Matanzas 21.

Fleming Island (2-0) at (10) Oakleaf (1-0): Golden Eagles win in a Clay County showdown. N4J pick: Fleming Island

Gainesville Eastside (2-1) at (5) Bradford (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes are a wall on defense. Better question is will they allow a point. N4J pick: Bradford 30, Eastside 7.

Gainesville (0-3) at Clay (2-1): Blue Devils keep stacking wins. N4J pick: Clay 27, Gainesville 20.

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-0) at Union County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers get back on the winning track. N4J pick: Union County 35, P.K. Yonge 20.

Hamilton County (1-1) at Fort White (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Indians stay unbeaten under coach Demetric Jackson. N4J pick: Fort White 27, Hamilton County 17.

Hilliard (1-1) at Branford (2-0): Buccaneers stay unbeaten. N4J pick: Branford 27, Hilliard 20.

Interlachen (0-3) at Fernandina Beach (1-2): Rams haven’t been able to rekindle their magic from an unbeaten 2022 season. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 35, Interlachen 6.

Jackson (1-2) at Spruce Creek (3-0): Do the Tigers have enough on offense for a road win here? N4J pick: Spruce Creek 23, Jackson 7.

Joshua Christian (1-1) at Zarephath Academy (1-2): Big win for the Eagles. N4J pick: Zarephath 35, Joshua Christian 0.

Menendez (1-2) at (2) St. Augustine (2-0): Yellow Jackets are 22-1 all-time against Menendez. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Menendez 7.

Middleburg (0-2) at (9) Ponte Vedra (1-1): Sharks back in action after a week off and they look good. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 31, Middleburg 20.

Nease (1-2) at Fletcher (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Senators haven’t been able to get into a rhythm offensively, while Nease has figured it out. N4J pick: Nease 27, Fletcher 14.

NFEI (1-2) at Providence (2-1): Eagles have played some tough games to start and I think that level of competition is the difference here. N4J pick: NFEI 30, Providence 20.

Orange Park (1-2) at Melbourne (0-3): Raiders let one slip away last week. N4J pick: Melbourne 33, Orange Park 31.

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-3) at Impact Christian (2-0): Lions served up some humble pie for me last week. They stay perfect. N4J pick: Impact 27, Palm Beach Christian Prep 13.

Parker (0-3) at White (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: Commanders win their third straight. N4J pick: White 32, Parker 7.

Paxon (1-2) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m., Football Friday Game of the Week: I haven’t been able to figured out the Golden Eagles this season. But they win big in the Brain Bowl. N4J pick: Paxon 33, Stanton 14.

Quincy Munroe (0-2) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs are putting together a good season. N4J pick: Suwannee 30, Munroe 9.

(6) Raines (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-0): Tough test for the Vikings on the road. N4J pick: Mainland 27, Raines 21.

Riverside (2-1) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Generals played well against Mandarin last week, but couldn’t slow the Mustangs down. N4J pick: Riverside 28, First Coast 20.

Sebastian River (2-1) at Beachside (2-1): Barracudas can put up some points. N4J pick: Beachside 32, Sebastian River 21.

Tocoi Creek (1-2) at Eustis (2-1): Toros are better than their record. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 33, Eustis 27.

(3) Trinity Christian (2-1) at Bolles (0-3), 7:30 p.m.: Back and forth on this one, but Bulldogs get in the win column. Probably. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Trinity Christian 24.

Westside (0-3) vs. Ribault (2-1), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.: Trojans lock things down defensively. N4J pick: Ribault 33, Westside 0.