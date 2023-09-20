News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Milestones for Trinity, Middleburg players as top 2 teams stay put

The Super 6 volleyball rankings are published each Thursday during the regular season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 19 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (16-2, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Creekside, Doral Academy, Episcopal, Harvest, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Ridgeview, St. John Lutheran, Tallahassee Lincoln.

Notable: The Conquerors are cooking! Trinity has won 12 consecutive matches, nine of those by sweep. They barreled through the JJVA tournament, stacking wins over quality teams like Mandarin, Ridgeview, St. John Lutheran and Tallahassee Lincoln. They returned this week with a sweep of Creekside. Amaria King is rapidly approaching another 300 kill season. King eclipsed the 1,500 career kill mark on Sept. 12 and surpassed the 1,000 career digs mark on Sept. 1. Ariel Ross hit the 1,500 career assist mark on Sept. 16.

TCA Volleyball juniors Ariel Ross (left) and Amaria King (right)



Ariel: 1,500 career assists (9/16 vs Lincoln); 1,521 assists through 9/18.



Amaria: 1,500 career kills (9/12 vs Harvest Community), 1,000 digs (9/1 vs Fort Pierce Central); 1,612 kills, 1,120 digs through Monday pic.twitter.com/ZE5BagrQh4 — TCA Conquerors Athletics (@AthleticsTca) September 20, 2023

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (9-4, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Bolles, Fleming Island, Lake Brantley, North Allegheny, Ponte Vedra (twice), Providence, Tallahassee Chiles.

Notable: Three quality Ws since our last Super 6, with a 3-1 over Ponte Vedra, a sweep of Chiles and a sweep over Fleming Island. They round out the week against Beachside and Ridgeview. Claudia Stockard (78 kills), Sofia Muino (73 kills) and Olivia Ryno (64 kills) are pounding out the offense for Kenny.

3. (T6) Middleburg (9-3, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Fleming Island, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fort Pierce Central, Nease, Orange Park, Providence, Spruce Creek.

Notable: The Broncos have won five consecutive matches, including a high quality sweep of Super 6 team Fleming Island on a night where Middleburg honored iconic coach Carrie Prewitt. There’s a big clash on Thursday against Ponte Vedra before a visit to No. 1 Trinity Christian on Tuesday night. Brooke Forkum (121 kills) and Connor Rahn (112 kills) continue to power the Broncos. Rahn hit career kill No. 800 in the sweep of Fleming Island. Forkum racked up her 500th kill in that match, too. Olivia Callipo rolled over the 500 mark in assists and digs in that one as well.

Congratulations to the following ladies as they celebrate big career milestones in tonight’s sweep over Fleming Island!🔥🏐



Connor Rahn: 800 Kills

Olivia Callipo: 500 Sets/Assists

Brooke Forkum: 500 Kills pic.twitter.com/uaZ3cJQv0B — Middleburg Athletics (@Broncos_Sports) September 15, 2023

4. (T6) Beachside (8-1, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Episcopal, Matanzas, Sandalwood.

Notable: The Barracudas have won five consecutive matches, with sweeps of FPC, Matanzas and Nease since our last Super 6. Adriana Jeanpierre (104 kills), Laney Lipovetsky (53 kills) and Erica Duffy (54 kills) lead Beachside at the net. They’ve got a major test ahead on Wednesday at No. 2 Bishop Kenny.

5. (5) Ponte Vedra (3-4, Class 6A)

Quality win: Bolles, Gainesville, Ridgeview.

Notable: The Sharks stacked a couple wins since our last Super 6, beating Bolles and a very good Ridgeview. They’ve got No. 3 Middleburg and No. 4 Beachside up next. Chelsea Sutton (81 kills) and Ava Grall (71 kills) headline the Ponte Vedra attack.

6 (NR) Ridgeview (8-2, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Providence, Satellite.

Notable: The Panthers have a solid body of work this season. They’ve dropped matches to No. 1 Trinity and No. 5 Ponte Vedra and have No. 2 Bishop Kenny and No. 4 Beachside remaining this week. Haley Robinson is a monster on the attack (81 kills, 82% kill percentage). Katie Cole (66 kills) and Brianna Adams (45 kills) follow.

Dropped out

Fleming Island (7-3, Class 6A); Mandarin (9-3, Class 7A).

Others

Baker County (8-1, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (6-6, Class 7A); Bolles (8-6, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (7-6, Class 2A); Creekside (5-4, Class 7A); Episcopal (5-8, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (4-3, Class 4A); Fleming Island (7-3, Class 6A); Fletcher (7-2, Class 6A); Harvest Community (10-4, Class 2A); Mandarin (9-3, Class 7A); Matanzas (11-3, Class 6A); Nease (3-3, Class 6A); Orange Park (10-3, Class 6A); Providence (7-6, Class 3A); St. Augustine (7-5, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (7-3, Class 2A); Yulee (4-2, Class 4A).