High school football ‘23 picks: Can Bolles, Mandarin, St. Augustine nab big wins in Week 5?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 30-7 (.811). Season: 122-31 (.797).

Thursday, Sept. 21

Flagler Palm Coast (2-1) at Orange City University (4-0): Bulldogs battle but come up short. N4J pick : University 27, FPC 20.

Friday, Sept. 22

Mandarin (4-0) at Creekside (1-3): This should be a very good, very high scoring game. N4J pick : Mandarin 35, Creekside 27.

Joshua Christian (1-2) at Specially Fit Academy (2-0): Eagles having a challenging start. N4J pick : Specially Fit 52, Joshua Christian 6.

Interlachen (0-4) at Keystone Heights (1-2): Indians stack wins and keeps Rams’ tough start going. N4J pick : Keystone Heights 35, Interlachen 13.

Impact Christian Academy (3-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3): Let’s hear it for the Lions. They’ve got two shutouts and have already tripled their win total from last year. N4J pick : Impact 37, Cedar Creek 8.

Hilliard (1-2) at Crescent City (2-1): Red Flashes even things up. N4J pick : Hilliard 21, Crescent City 20.

Fleming Island (2-1) at Titusville (4-0): Back-to-back tough games for the Golden Eagles, but they get a W on the road. N4J pick : Fleming 24, Titusville 20.

First Coast (0-3) at Westside (0-4), 6:30 p.m.: Buccaneers finally get in the win column. N4J pick : First Coast 31, Westside 12.

Episcopal (2-1) at NFEI (1-3): Eagles go on the road and beat the Eagles. N4J pick : Episcopal 23, NFEI 17.

Duval Charter (0-2) at Harvest Community (0-3): These teams have been outscored a combined 188-6. N4J pick : Duval Charter 13, Harvest 0.

Clay (3-1) at Tocoi Creek (2-2): Tossup game here. N4J pick : Tocoi Creek 27, Clay 24.

(10) Bolles (1-3) at (6) Oakleaf (2-0): Excellent game will go down to the finish. N4J pick : Bolles 33, Oakleaf 28.

(3) Bartram Trail (2-1) at (2) St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week: Such a fun and entertaining series. Yellow Jackets in an epic game. N4J pick : St. Augustine 35, Bartram Trail 33.

Baldwin (2-2) at Parker (0-4), 6:30 p.m.: Indians keep Braves winless. N4J pick : Baldwin 28, Parker 12.

Atlantic Coast (3-1) at Camden County (4-1): Fast start for the Stingrays but a tough one here. N4J pick : Camden County 45, Atlantic Coast 7.

Atlantic (2-2) at Matanzas (2-1): Pirates get to win No. 3 in a slugfest. N4J pick: Matanzas 13, Atlantic 12.

North Marion (1-1) at Suwannee (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs remain perfect. N4J pick: Suwannee 27, North Marion 20.

Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at Raines (2-1): Vikings get the bad taste out of their mouths after last week. N4J pick: Raines 27, Trinity Catholic 17.

Orange Park (2-2) at Nease (2-2): Panthers have been tough to figure out this season. N4J pick: Nease 24, Orange Park 14.

Orlando Christian Prep (4-0) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers get a tough test from the Warriors here. N4J pick: OCP 28, Union County 27.

Paxon (2-2) at Branford (3-0): This was a classic last year. Will the Golden Eagles hand the Buccaneers their first loss? N4J pick: Paxon 27, Branford 21.

(7) Ponte Vedra (2-1) at Menendez (1-3): Sharks are clicking and on the climb. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 33, Menendez 7.

Providence (3-1) at Christ’s Church (3-0): Love this matchup. Picked against the Stallions last week and it burned me. Both of these teams are playing very good ball. N4J pick: Providence 31, Christ’s Church 14.

Ribault (3-1) at Middleburg (0-3): The Trojans keep on piling up the wins. N4J pick: Ribault 28, Middleburg 13.

Ridgeview (1-2) at Beachside (3-1): Barracudas haven’t been held under 34 points this season. N4J pick: Beachside 42, Ridgeview 14.

St. Joseph (1-3) at Melbourne Central Catholic (2-2): Flashes got a big win last week for coach Cash Forbich. N4J pick: MCC 33, St. Joseph 13.

Sandalwood (0-3) at Fletcher (2-2), 6:30 p.m.: Senators have won back-to-back games after some injury issues. N4J pick: Fletcher 27, Sandalwood 13.

Stanton (0-3) at Englewood (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: Rams back in action after the bye week. N4J pick: Englewood 38, Stanton 0.

Trinity Christian (2-2) at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.: Conquerors need to fix their turnover issues to win this one. Lake City is always a tough place to play. N4J pick: Trinity 33, Columbia 20.

(9) University Christian (2-1) at Key West (1-3): What in the name of Jimmy Buffett is going on here? Christians travel 1,000 miles for a win in Margueritavilla. N4J pick: UC 33, Key West 14.

Victory Charter School (0-0) at Hollis Christian (0-2): Eagles get in the win column. N4J pick: Hollis Christian 35, Victory Charter 0.

Viera (1-2) at Baker County (1-2): Much-needed win last week for the Wildcats. They add another here. N4J pick: Baker County 27, Viera 13.

West Nassau (1-3) at Bishop Kenny (2-1): Crusaders get a bounceback win after road loss to Bishop Moore. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 28, West Nassau 14.

White (3-1) at Riverside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: Clash of the Westside goes down to the wire. N4J pick: White 30, Riverside 28.

Williston (4-0) at Fort White (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: Excellent battle of unbeatens. Red Devils are averaging 46 a game. N4J pick: Williston 39, Fort White 20.

Wolfson (1-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-2): Wolfpack gets back to .500 here. N4J pick: Wolfson 30, Bishop Snyder 14.

Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at Zephyrhills Christian (2-2): Ravens still searching for their first points of the season. N4J pick: Zephyrhills Christian 38, Young Kids in Motion 0.