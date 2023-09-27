News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Beachside jumps to No. 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 26 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (18-2, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Creekside, Doral Academy, Episcopal, Harvest, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Ridgeview, St. John Lutheran, Tallahassee Lincoln.

Notable: The Conquerors stretched their winning streak to 14, headlined by a 3-1 win over a very strong Middleburg team on Tuesday night. Amaria King had 30 kills in that battle to eclipse 300 on the season. Trinity faces Fernandina Beach on Thursday followed by Ponte Vedra (Monday) and Ridgeview next Thursday. Trinity is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the area.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (12-4, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Beachside, Bolles, Creekside, Fleming Island, Lake Brantley, North Allegheny, Ponte Vedra (twice), Providence, Tallahassee Chiles.

Notable: Claudia Stockard (115 kills), Sofia Muino (98 kills), Olivia Ryno (81 kills) and Sky Fick (72 kills) are knocking the ball around very well for Kenny, which has won eight straight. The Crusaders beat Beachside and Ridgeview (both 3-1) and swept Creekside since our last Super 6.

3. (4) Beachside (14-2, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Episcopal, Jupiter, Matanzas, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Sandalwood.

Notable: The Barracudas had arguably their best stretch of volleyball in the program’s short history. Beachside beat Ponte Vedra twice (2-0 and 3-1), edged power Jupiter (2-1) and added wins over Ridgeview and Providence (both 2-1) and Episcopal (2-0) since our last Super 6. Adriana Jeanpierre (172 kills), Laney Lipovetsky (92 kills) and Erica Duffy (85 kills) are powering the Beachside attack. That’s a high quality week of action for the Barracudas. They’ve won six straight since loss to No. 2 Bishop Kenny.

4. (3) Middleburg (10-4, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Fleming Island, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fort Pierce Central, Nease, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Spruce Creek.

Notable: A quality week for the Broncos. They beat Ponte Vedra (3-1) and dropped a match to No. 1 Trinity (3-1). Connor Rahn (148 kills) and Brooke Forkum (142 kills) are the big hands at the net for Middleburg. The Broncos face an always challenging Tallahassee Leon on Friday followed by No. 2 Bishop Kenny on Tuesday.

5. (5) Ponte Vedra (6-8, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Bolles, Creekside, Gainesville, Providence, Ridgeview (twice).

Notable: Ponte Vedra has beaten Ridgeview twice this season, including a sweep last week, so they’re in ahead of Ridgeview here. Five of the eight losses have come to teams ahead of it in the Super 6. This isn’t the Sharks team of old, but Ponte Vedra is still in that next tier of teams. Chelsea Sutton (134 kills) and Ava Grall (92 kills) lead the Sharks.

6. (6) Ridgeview (10-6, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles (twice), Christ’s Church, Fleming Island, Providence, Satellite.

Notable: Struggled with this spot this week and keeping Ridgeview in ahead of a surging Fletcher. The separator for me were wins over Bartram and Fleming, teams that handled Fletcher. Ridgeview swept Fleming Island on Tuesday night. The Panthers stay in despite a recent stretch of losses to strong teams. Haley Robinson (104 kills) and Katie Cole (94 kills) lead the Panthers.

Others

Baker County (9-2, Class 4A); Baldwin (12-3, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (8-6, Class 7A); Bolles (9-10, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (10-6, Class 2A); Creekside (7-8, Class 7A); Fleming Island (10-3, Class 6A); Fletcher (11-2, Class 6A); Fernandina Beach (4-5, Class 4A); Harvest Community (11-5, Class 2A); Mandarin (11-4, Class 7A); Matanzas (13-3, Class 6A); Orange Park (12-6, Class 6A); Providence (9-8, Class 3A); St. Augustine (7-6, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (8-4, Class 2A); Yulee (6-2, Class 4A).