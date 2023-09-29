Watch the Game of the Week: Yulee visits Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a Nassau County showdown and you can watch it on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ tonight.
Yulee (3-1) visits rival Fernandina Beach (2-2) in the Football Friday showdown in Week 6. The Hornets have won nine straight in the series and 13 of 16 games all time. Can the Pirates end that slide tonight?
The Nassau County rivalry has been quite streaky. The Hornets have won the last nine games, most of those in one-sided affairs. But the Pirates made a game of things last year and they’ve been solid to start this season, too. Yulee, with QB Niko Smith directing the offense after winning a state championship last year at Ware County, Ga., has expectations for a District 5-2S title. That district road begins here. RB Teonte Artis-Croxton (275 rushing yards, 5 TDs) provides the tough yards behind Smith. WRs DJ Mason and Tyson Wharton have combined for 505 yards receiving. For the Pirates, RB Dante Simms, QB Brodie Clemens and LB Joshua Modupe lead the way.
Yulee-Fernandina Beach all-time series
|Year
|Result
|2022
|Yulee 21, Fernandina Beach 14
|2021
|Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7
|2020
|Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 34
|2019
|Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 10
|2018
|Yulee 55, Fernandina Beach 0
|2017
|Yulee 28, Fernandina Beach 0
|2016
|Yulee 35, Fernandina Beach 12
|2015
|Yulee 38, Fernandina Beach 0
|2014
|Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 12
|2013
|Fernandina Beach 16, Yulee 13
|2012
|Yulee 35, Fernandina Beach 0
|2011
|Yulee 44, Fernandina Beach 0
|2010
|Yulee 38, Fernandina Beach 6
|2009
|Yulee 26, Fernandina Beach 22
|2008
|Fernandina Beach 41, Yulee 6
|2007
|Fernandina Beach 31, Yulee 0
Week 6 schedule, Florida
Friday, Sept. 29
- Baker County (1-3) at West Nassau (1-4)
- (4) Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Beachside (4-1) at Hollis Christian (0-2)
- Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest Community (1-3)
- Christ’s Church (3-1) at Hilliard (2-2)
- Crescent City (2-2) at Taylor (3-1)
- Eagle’s View (2-2) at Oak Hall (4-0)
- Episcopal (3-1) at (5) Bolles (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
- First Coast (1-3) at Englewood (3-1), 6:30 p.m.
- Fletcher (3-2) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.
- Jackson (1-3) vs. Ribault (3-2), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
- Jordan Christian Prep (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-3)
- Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)
- Keystone Heights (2-2) at Bradford (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
- (3) Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0)
- Matanzas (3-1) at (1) St. Augustine (4-0)
- Menendez (1-4) at Gainesville (1-4)
- Middleburg (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-3)
- Nease (3-2) at Sandalwood (0-4), 6:30 p.m.
- NFEI (1-4) at Williston (5-0), 7:30 p.m.
- (10) Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3)
- Orange Park (2-3) at Columbia (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
- Palatka (4-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-3)
- Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)
- (7) Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2)
- Providence (4-1) at (9) University Christian (3-1)
- (8) Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.
- Rockledge (3-2) at (6) Trinity Christian (3-2)
- Stanton (0-4) at Impact Christian (4-0)
- Suwannee (4-0) at Taylor (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
- West Oaks Academy (2-3) at Zarephath Academy (2-3)
- Westside (0-4) at White (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
- Wolfson (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-1)
- Yulee (3-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-2), Football Friday Game of the Week
- OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.
Week 7 schedule, Georgia
Friday, Sept. 29
- Appling County (3-1) at Pierce County (5-0), 7:30 p.m.*
- Charlton County (0-5) at Dublin (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Glynn Academy (5-1) at Effingham County (1-4), 7:30 p.m.*
- Grovetown (2-3) at Brunswick (2-2), 7:30 p.m.*
- OFF: Camden County, Ware County.