Watch the Game of the Week: Yulee visits Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a Nassau County showdown and you can watch it on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ tonight.

Yulee (3-1) visits rival Fernandina Beach (2-2) in the Football Friday showdown in Week 6. The Hornets have won nine straight in the series and 13 of 16 games all time. Can the Pirates end that slide tonight?

The Nassau County rivalry has been quite streaky. The Hornets have won the last nine games, most of those in one-sided affairs. But the Pirates made a game of things last year and they’ve been solid to start this season, too. Yulee, with QB Niko Smith directing the offense after winning a state championship last year at Ware County, Ga., has expectations for a District 5-2S title. That district road begins here. RB Teonte Artis-Croxton (275 rushing yards, 5 TDs) provides the tough yards behind Smith. WRs DJ Mason and Tyson Wharton have combined for 505 yards receiving. For the Pirates, RB Dante Simms, QB Brodie Clemens and LB Joshua Modupe lead the way.

Yulee-Fernandina Beach all-time series

Year Result 2022 Yulee 21, Fernandina Beach 14 2021 Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7 2020 Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 34 2019 Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 10 2018 Yulee 55, Fernandina Beach 0 2017 Yulee 28, Fernandina Beach 0 2016 Yulee 35, Fernandina Beach 12 2015 Yulee 38, Fernandina Beach 0 2014 Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 12 2013 Fernandina Beach 16, Yulee 13 2012 Yulee 35, Fernandina Beach 0 2011 Yulee 44, Fernandina Beach 0 2010 Yulee 38, Fernandina Beach 6 2009 Yulee 26, Fernandina Beach 22 2008 Fernandina Beach 41, Yulee 6 2007 Fernandina Beach 31, Yulee 0

Week 6 schedule, Florida

Friday, Sept. 29

Baker County (1-3) at West Nassau (1-4)

(4) Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Beachside (4-1) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest Community (1-3)

Christ’s Church (3-1) at Hilliard (2-2)

Crescent City (2-2) at Taylor (3-1)

Eagle’s View (2-2) at Oak Hall (4-0)

Episcopal (3-1) at (5) Bolles (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

First Coast (1-3) at Englewood (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (3-2) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (1-3) vs. Ribault (3-2), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-3)

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Bradford (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0)

Matanzas (3-1) at (1) St. Augustine (4-0)

Menendez (1-4) at Gainesville (1-4)

Middleburg (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-3)

Nease (3-2) at Sandalwood (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-4) at Williston (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

(10) Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3)

Orange Park (2-3) at Columbia (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Palatka (4-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-3)

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

(7) Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2)

Providence (4-1) at (9) University Christian (3-1)

(8) Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Rockledge (3-2) at (6) Trinity Christian (3-2)

Stanton (0-4) at Impact Christian (4-0)

Suwannee (4-0) at Taylor (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-3) at Zarephath Academy (2-3)

Westside (0-4) at White (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-1)

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.

Week 7 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 29